Police Report More Thefts, Disputes At North White Plains Stop & Shop

The incidents happened at the Stop & Shop store in North White Plains at 670 North Broadway, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

More thefts and disputes are reported to have happened at a Stop & Shop in Westchester County, police said.

The first incident of larceny happened on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Stop & Shop in North White Plains located at 670 North Broadway, according to North Castle Police.

A day later, the theft was reported to police by store security, police said, also saying that a suspect has not yet been found.

Police then responded to the same Stop & Shop on Monday, Dec. 5 around 6:50 p.m., when a man named William reported being involved in a dispute at the store's bottle return.

After police responded to the scene, they were able to sort out the argument without incident, according to authorities.

Police also responded to two separate larcenies at the store in November, when employees caught two people stealing food items from shelves.

