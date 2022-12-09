ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Women Talking’ will lead Globes movie nominations with 6 each

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKB32_0jdDaptH00

Three films will pick up six nominations apiece when the Golden Globe contenders are announced on December 12. That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center . Scroll down to see our complete predictions with our projected winners highlighted in gold .

The Banshees of Inisherin ,” “ Everything Everywhere All at Once ,” and “ Women Talking ” will be the leading films with six nominations apiece, though that doesn’t count Best Score and Best Original Song categories, which aren’t in our predictions center for the nominations round but could add to these films’ totals. All three are expected to reap Best Picture bids — “Women Talking” in the drama field, “Everything” and “Banshees” in comedy/musical.

SEE Janelle Monae (‘Glass Onion’) looking to make LGBTQ history at the Golden Globes

But only “Everything” is predicted to win its race. It’s expected to edge out “Banshees” for top honors, and we’re betting on it to win additional trophies for its screenplay and for Michelle Yeoh ‘s lead performance. “Banshees,” meanwhile, is expected to take acting prizes for Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson , while “Women Talking” scores for supporting actress Jessie Buckley .

“Women Talking” is a dark horse to win Best Film Drama, but most of our users think that prize will go to Steven Spielberg ‘s “The Fabelmans,” with Spielberg also being the odds-on favorite to claim Best Director. That would extend Spielberg’s record as the most nominated director in Globes history (this would be his 14th nom), and it would be his third victory following “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

Joining “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking” in the Best Film Drama race will be “ Elvis ,” “TAR,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” And rounding out Best Film Comedy/Musical alongside “Everything and “Banshees” in our predictions are “ Babylon ,” “Glass Onion,” and “Triangle of Sadness.” Do you agree with these forecasts? If you think we’ve got it all wrong, make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before the nominations announcement.

SEE Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (6 Nominations)

Best Film Comedy/Musical
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Colin Farrell
Best Film Supporting Actress — Kerry Condon
Best Film Supporting Actor — Brendan Gleeson
Best Film Director — Martin McDonagh
Best Film Screenplay

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (6 Nominations)
Best Film Comedy/Musical
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Michelle Yeoh
Best Film Supporting Actress — Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Film Supporting Actor — Ke Huy Quan
Best Film Director — DANIELS
Best Film Screenplay

“Women Talking” (6 Nominations)
Best Film Drama
Best Film Supporting Actress — Jessie Buckley
Best Film Supporting Actress — Claire Foy
Best Film Supporting Actor — Ben Whishaw
Best Film Director — Sarah Polley
Best Film Screenplay

“Babylon” (5 Nominations)
Best Film Comedy/Musical
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Margot Robbie
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Diego Calva
Best Film Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt
Best Film Director — Damien Chazelle

“The Fabelmans” (5 Nominations)
Best Film Drama
Best Film Drama Actress — Michelle Williams
Best Film Supporting Actor — Paul Dano
Best Film Director — Steven Spielberg
Best Film Screenplay

“Glass Onion” (4 Nominations)
Best Film Comedy/Musical
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Daniel Craig
Best Film Supporting Actress — Janelle Monae
Best Film Screenplay

“Elvis” (2 Nominations)
Best Film Drama
Best Film Drama Actor — Austin Butler

“TAR” (2 Nominations)
Best Film Drama
Best Film Drama Actress — Cate Blanchett

“Top Gun: Maverick” (2 Nominations)
Best Film Drama
Best Film Drama Actor — Tom Cruise

“Bros” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Billy Eichner

“Empire of Light” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Drama Actress — Olivia Colman

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Emma Thompson

“Hustle” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor — Adam Sandler

“Living” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Drama Actor — Bill Nighy

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (1 Nomination)
Best Animated Feature

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Lesley Manville

“My Father’s Dragon” (1 Nomination)
Best Animated Feature

“Pinocchio” (1 Nomination)
Best Animated Feature

“The Son” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Drama Actor — Hugh Jackman

“Strange World” (1 Nomination)
Best Animated Feature

“Ticket to Paradise” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress — Julia Roberts

“Till” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Drama Actress — Danielle Deadwyler

“Triangle of Sadness” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Comedy/Musical

“Turning Red” (1 Nomination)
Best Animated Feature

“The Whale” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Drama Actor — Brendan Fraser

“The Woman King” (1 Nomination)
Best Film Drama Actress — Viola Davis

GoldDerby

Experts slugfest: Golden Globe film nominations reactions — WTF happened to ‘Women Talking’ and Danielle Deadwyler?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were everywhere in the 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday, nabbing eight and six bids, respectively. But where in the world is “Women Talking”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the film snubs and surprises. “Women Talking” was widely predicted in a handful of categories, including Best Drama Film, Best Director for Sarah Polley and double supporting actress bids for Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy. It didn’t get into any of those, only netting two noms in screenplay for Polley and original score...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes movie nominations reactions: Cheers For ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ showing, jeers for ‘Women Talking’ snubs

The announcement of each year’s Golden Globe nominations never fails to excite and enrage our forum posters, many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind clever screen names. Their reactions to the contenders revealed on December 12 ranged from outrage over the near-complete shutout “Women Talking” to sheer delight at the strong showing by “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Below is just a sampling of their cheers and jeers for the nominees in the 14 Golden Globe film categories. What do you think of the roster? Chime in here if you dare: Best Film Drama DanC: No “Women Talking”! abelfenty: “Avatar: The Way of Water”...
GoldDerby

Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ finale: Why Team Blake’s 3 artists are more in danger than you think

Tuesday night’s results show of “The Voice” semi-finals revealed that for only the third time in 22 seasons will a coach enter the finale with three artists in contention. While that feat is impressive, Blake Shelton should be worried because the other two times it’s happened — once on his watch and once on Adam Levine‘s — that coach lost. Team Blake will enter the Season 22 finale of “The Voice” on Monday night with bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood all competing for the win, but history says they could be in danger and that Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions. As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according...
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22 finale spotlight: Does Blake Shelton have another winner in his unlikely pairing with bodie?

As an eight-time winner, Blake Shelton knows how to advise undiscovered artists to a win on “The Voice.” On Monday and Tuesday night he will enter the season 22 finale with three artists competing. Among them is bodie, an alternative music vocalist that is unlike any artist Blake has won with before. SEE Who deserves to win ‘The Voice’ season 22? Let your voice be heard! [POLL] Having most often won with country artists, and surely feeling most at home working with them in the Nashville lane, Blake has expressed how inspired and impressed he is by bodie’s artistry this season. bodie...
GoldDerby

Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic.  The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Who will round out the Best Actress final 5?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as critics awards kick off, we revisit Best Actress. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and as the New York Film Critics Circle votes for their favorites of the year, we’re here typing about the Best Actress race. Last year at this time, the New Yorkers bestowed their award on Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” a thunderclap that sadly didn’t lead her to Oscar glory (despite my hopes and dreams) —...
GoldDerby

2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, as “The Whale” hits theaters, we reexamine Best Actor. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back at it again with our fingers ready to type about what seems like one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even if Film Twitter doesn’t want to admit that’s the case. I’m typing, of course, about Best Actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick of choice for months thanks to his performance...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best Actress Predictions

The motion picture academy has handed out Oscars for leading performances since the first ceremony in 1929. While the Best Actor prize is typically taken by a veteran, the Best Actress Oscar has tended to go to an ingenue. However, those age biases could be changing. While a whopping 32 of the 95 Best Actress champs have been in their 20s when they picked up their Oscars, the last four women to win were Frances McDormand (who was 60 and 63 when she won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland” respectively), 45-year-old Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), 50-year-old Renee...
GoldDerby

Can Omar Jose Cardona break ‘The Voice’ Instant Save curse?

Is the decade-long “The Voice” Instant Save curse about to be broken? If John Legend‘s Florida singer Omar Jose Cardona ends up winning Season 22 during the Tuesday, December 13 finale, he’ll make history as the first artist to prevail who was previously saved by social media users. Since the creation of the Instant Save twist in Season 6, none of its recipients have ever gone on to win “The Voice.” Britton Buchanan (Season 14) and Toneisha Harris (Season 18) came closest by each placing second behind their winners, but all of the other times the saved artist finished near...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever

Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
GoldDerby

When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?

The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
GoldDerby

Golden Globe nominations: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ bags 8, ‘Abbott Elementary’ scores 5

Who came out on top on Golden Globes nominations morning on Monday, December 12? Check out the complete list of nominations here. SEE2023 Golden Globes nominations list: Nominees for 80th annual ceremony “The Banshees of Inisherin” led the 2023 Golden Globe nominations with a whopping eight nominations. Martin McDonagh‘s story of two Irishmen whose friendship abruptly ends scored a nom for Best Film Comedy/Musical, as well as noms for lead actor Colin Farrell, supporting actors Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, supporting actress Kerry Condon, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Score. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” followed close behind with six noms. It...
