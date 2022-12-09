ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Three-star UNC commit has monster game in Georgia state title

By Asheebo Rojas
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXkAz_0jdDamUK00

2023 UNC commit Ty Adams showed every bit of why he's considered an athlete in his final high school game.

In Georgia's Class A Division 1 championship game between Adams' school Swainsboro and Prince Avenue, the three-star recruit rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-34 loss.

Adams flipped his ECU commitment to UNC on Sep. 25, a day after his official visit. Recruited by UNC's cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, the 5-11, 173-pound athlete is expected to play defensive back when he gets on campus, despite also starting at quarterback for his high school.

At Swainsboro, Adams excelled as a dual threat quarterback over his last two varsity seasons. In his junior year, he rushed for 1,778 yards and 23 touchdowns while also passing for 451 yards and four touchdowns. On the defensive side, Adams recorded 39 tackles and two interceptions that season.

With six UNC defensive backs, including starters Tony Grimes and Storm Duck, in the transfer portal, Adams can very possibly make an immediate impact on an overhauled defense in 2023. He's shown great speed and ball skills throughout his high school career.

UNC had the worst pass defense in the ACC in 2022, giving up 25 touchdowns and 276.4 passing yards per game. With freshmen Will Hardy and Marcus Allen stepping into bigger roles at the end of the season, a young DB corps will allow Adams an opportunity to compete for playing time early on, especially if the same issues carry over into next season.

Considering his production on the offensive side of the ball, maybe the Tar Heels will also explore his abilities as a two-way player?

Adams wasn't the only player UNC has its eyes on in the Georgia state title game, though. Swainsboro's class of 2024 receiver Demello Jones picked up an offer from the Tar Heels in October, and he made a spectacular a one-handed catch for a 32 yard gain.

