Related
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Independence man who entered Speaker Pelosi's office sentenced in Jan. 6 case
An Independence man who was among the Jan. 6, 2021 riots who entered the U.S. Capitol and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was sentenced Friday.
Family of Capitol officer who died after Jan 6 attack refuse to shake hands with GOP leaders during medal ceremony
The family of a US Capitol Police officer who received a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor for his service during a violent riot inside the halls of Congress refused to shake hands with Republican leadership who presented the family with the award during a formal ceremony.US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after sparring with a mob that broke into the Capitol on 6 January, 2021. A medical examiner determined that he died of natural causes.His family members were among several recipients of the honour, which broadly recognised law enforcement officers who protected the...
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots
The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
Longtime Republican Congressman Dies
Rep. Jim Kolbe, a former Republican Representative from Arizona, has died at the age of 80, according to Arizona Central. Kolbe, who was "a moderate Republican from Tucson who advocated free trade and liberalized immigration rules during his 22 years in Washington," left Congress in 2007 after originally entering Congress in 1985 following the 1984 election.
Liz Cheney sends perfect revenge tweet as Kari Lake loses Arizona governor’s race: ‘You’re welcome’
Kari Lake supporters reenact biblical battle outside election centre. Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats. Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election,...
Failed Candidate for Governor Kari Lake Demands She Be Declared Winner
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County officials challenging the certification of election results. Lake’s 70-page lawsuit calls for “an order setting aside the certified result of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and declaring that Kari Lake is the winner.” Republican Lake, a fervent 2020 election denier, has vehemently claimed the election was rigged after losing by 0.6 percent to Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs. She tweeted a photo of the lawsuit along with the caption, “LFG.” “If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks,” she tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.” The election was officially certified Tuesday after a messy process with one rural county delaying its certification in protest. A month before the election, Lake refused to say whether she’d accept the results of the election, repeatedly telling CNN anchor Dana Bash, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
Oath Keepers Member Accused in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Opts Out of Having a Lawyer, Tells Judge He Will Represent Himself
On the heels of a high-profile Jan. 6 trial that ended in the convictions of five members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group, including the group’s leader Stewart Rhodes, a defendant in a separate but related case has opted to represent himself, signaling an apparent reliance on so-called “sovereign citizen” talking points.
Idaho murders – update: Police vow to protect investigation as Kaylee Goncalves’ dad shares gruesome details
Police said they will be selective when releasing details about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students so as to not jeopardise the criminal probe. “We do have a lot of information. We are specifically keeping that information safe,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said in a press release Monday. He continued: “We are not releasing details because we do not want to compromise the investigation. We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims.”“We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”The remarks come on the same...
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
nativenewsonline.net
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier
Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat
Republicans clinched a majority in the U.S. House on Wednesday night after a Republican won reelection to a California seat that put the GOP over the top, according to Associated Press projections. Though not as decisive a victory as GOP leaders had hoped, Republican candidates flipped key seats in New York, Virginia, Oregon and Arizona […] The post Republicans win control of the U.S. House with 218th seat appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.
McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony
After being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a Tuesday ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for their heroism during the Jan. 6 riot staged by supporters of former President Donald Trump, police officers and their family members pointedly refused to shake hands with the two highest ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
