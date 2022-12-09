ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Innovative 28-Foot Power Catamaran Can Dock Itself Like a Seasoned Captain

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTASj_0jdDZvVO00

Alloy Boats is ready to take the stress out of yachting.

The industry newcomer, which was cofounded by Brandon Cotter and Powell Kinne, has just unveiled a power catamaran that pairs electric propulsion with innovative autonomous software to simplify cruising on the high seas. The nifty new 28-footer can dock itself, navigate around other boats and beeline to any spot you point it to.

The cat’s autonomous system essentially acts as co-captain to give you another set of eyes. Alloy says experienced yachtsmen will feel like they have an extra set of “expert hands,” while amateurs will gain a little more confidence on the water. You can choose to take control with the joystick or touch a spot on the map in the accompanying app and the vessel takes you there. What’s more, there will be new functions consistently added to the boat via regular over-the-air software updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLqNF_0jdDZvVO00
The cat with the platforms expanded.

In addition, the vessel’s three-pronged sensor suite combines radar, lidar and computer vision to give you greater situational awareness. The sensors will pick up everything from a swimmer next to the hull to a superyacht in the far-off distance, for instance. Stopping is a cinch, too, thanks to the built-in brakes.

Onboard, there are two chairs up front and bench seating for six at the back. When the vessel is still, seafarers can press a button and platforms expand both forward and aft to create a little extra space. A table also pops up at the center of the vessel if you fancy a little alfresco dining at sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tS3R_0jdDZvVO00
The cat with the sides up.

As for grunt, the zero-emissions cruiser is equipped with twin 300 hp electric motors and dual waterjets that enable a top speed of about 35 knots. Alloy says the battery is “rated for all-day use” and affords a range of approximately 50 to 55 miles.

Alloy says it will begin taking preorders in 2023, and expects to ship the first production models in late 2024. The cat will set you back $350,000.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Luxe New 67-Foot Fast Cruiser Is Plush Enough to Make a Superyacht Jealous

Suites at the Ritz don’t come much more luxurious than this. Spanning the full beam of this ground-breaking, all-new 67-footer from Florida’s Lazzara Yachts, is a master bedroom you might never want to leave. In this over-sized space, there’s a centrally mounted queen bed you can walk all around, along with more diamond-quilted leather than you’ll find in a Bentley. There’s even a mirrored ceiling, no doubt for the times owners want to “reflect” on their success. Slide open the full-width rear glass doors, and you can step from the bedroom right onto your very own secluded, teak-decked private patio, with oversized...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Meet the Spacruzzi, a Bonkers Hot Tub-Boat Hybrid That Comes With Its Own Fireplace

You can probably guess what the Spacruzzi is from its punning moniker. For the sake of clarity, however, allow us to provide you with all the nitty-gritty details of this rather unconventional vessel. The brainchild of entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, the Spacruzzi is a cross between a hot tub and an electric dayboat. It allows up to five seafarers to enjoy a singular soaking experience on the high seas. It even comes with a fireplace to keep you and your posse nice and cozy. Powered by a battery and an electric motor, the Spacruzzi can quietly cruise sans emissions for up to five...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water

Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed. Influenced by the rocketships from Miami’s fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying “Don’t mess with success.” While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62’s wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama’s classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since. But fast-forward to the most...
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane 286-Foot Superyacht Has Its Own German Microbrewery Onboard

Considered to be the ultimate luxury, it seems only right that time should be the starting point for a new superyacht concept. With a certified helipad, submarine platform, two underwater observation lounges and a fleet of tenders, “Time” outlines the blueprint for an explorer yacht that just may help owners and guests get off the clock while at sea. The concept by Studio Valentin Design, in partnership with Abeking & Rasmussen, might be better named “Down Time.” The 282-foot, seven-decked concept optimizes the available interior volume while packing in as many pleasure-inducing features as possible, including a sports club with a...
Q 105.7

Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!

Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
Top Speed

This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have

Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy