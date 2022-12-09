Read full article on original website
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz
Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Kirstie Alley Had a Huge Net Worth: Find Out Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in the Dark Trailer for The Price of Glee
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. The curtain is being pulled back on William McKinley High. In the first trailer for The Price of Glee, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery, the legacy of the beloved Fox series and the deaths of cast members Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling are put under the microscope.
Sierra Teller Ornelas & Marcos Luevanos Developing Comedy Series ‘Amigos’ At NBC
EXCLUSIVE: Sierra Teller Ornelas (Rutherford Falls) and Marcos Luevanos (Lopez Vs. Lopez) are developing the half-hour multicam comedy Amigos for NBC. The duo will draw inspiration from their own lifelong friendship for the Universal Television-produced project. Amigos is about a group of six Latine friends living in Los Angeles who lean and rag on each other as they find love, grow up and figure out what success means in 2022. Ornelas and Luevanos will write and executive produce alongside Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Rutherford Falls). Most recently, Ornelas was showrunner of the Peacock comedy series Rutherford Falls, which she co-created with...
Gabriel Iglesias' Awesome Car Collection
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias built an enormous fanbase for his comedy by leaning into the art of clean, relatable stand-up. The beloved comedian was born in 1976 in San Diego. Eventually, his family ended up in Long Beach, California, which goes a long way to explain where his love of Volkswagen buses comes from. Both are home to beach and surfer culture, and it's where he bought his first bus for $700.
Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Amy Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors
WASHINGTON — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow gave thanks and a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” to her fellow singer Amy Grant during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors.
Decades Offers 'Carol Burnett' Marathon for Christmas, 'Twilight Zone' Binge for New Year's
The Decades network offers a Carol Burnett marathon over Christmas that it is calling A Christmas Carol. The three-day marathon of Carol Burnett and Friends starts at noon ET on Christmas Eve and ends the morning of December 26. The cast includes Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner and Tim...
Brendan Fraser praises Encino Man costar Ke Huy Quan for 'performance of his lifetime' in Everything Everywhere All at Once
From Adam Sandler to the Rock, Hollywood has come out in support of Brendan Fraser's Oscar-buzzworthy performance in The Whale. Now, the Mummy franchise star is paying the goodwill forward to his Encino Man costar and fellow awards season contender Ke Huy Quan. "I saw Everything Everywhere All at Once,...
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71
Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
Why Saturday Night Live's Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer was the perfect Phil Hartman showcase
Dating back to nearly the dawn of man, satire has existed. As far back as 426 BC, the comic playwright Aristophanes' second play, The Babylonians, was denounced by the Athenian general Cleon as slanderous. Nowadays, political satires — from Borat to The Daily Show — are a cottage industry. But in terms of pure entertainment factor, Saturday Night Live's Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer remains perfectly preserved.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?’ On Netflix, A Comedian Yearning For The Good Ol’ Days Of The Rat Pack
Sebastian Maniscalco went for a retro Rat Pack vibe for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, filming in Las Vegas at the Wynn resort and casino and sporting a tux for the occasion. Would his material for this hour follow suit, so to speak? SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: IS IT ME?: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Peter Segal (Tommy Boy, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard) directs Maniscalco in this more intimate Vegas showroom setting, as the comedian’s star and profile has continued to rise, taking his comedy tours to arenas, and elevating him from supporting (The Irishman, Green Book) to starring roles...
Newsies review – ‘tis the season for Disney musical about industrial relations
This show about young New York paper-sellers has some stirring anthems and screwball energy, even if it lacks emotional and political depth
Sally Field: A Look Back Her Career Before, During, and After TV's "Gidget"
[Note: This article features edited material from the book, Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
