DoYouRemember?

Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Deadline

Nick Holly Dies: Longtime Manager & Co-Creator Of ABC’s ’Sons & Daughters’ Was 51

Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
E! News

Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in the Dark Trailer for The Price of Glee

Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. The curtain is being pulled back on William McKinley High. In the first trailer for The Price of Glee, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery, the legacy of the beloved Fox series and the deaths of cast members Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling are put under the microscope.
Deadline

Sierra Teller Ornelas & Marcos Luevanos Developing Comedy Series ‘Amigos’ At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra Teller Ornelas (Rutherford Falls) and Marcos Luevanos (Lopez Vs. Lopez) are developing the half-hour multicam comedy Amigos for NBC. The duo will draw inspiration from their own lifelong friendship for the Universal Television-produced project. Amigos is about a group of six Latine friends living in Los Angeles who lean and rag on each other as they find love, grow up and figure out what success means in 2022. Ornelas and Luevanos will write and executive produce alongside Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Rutherford Falls). Most recently, Ornelas was showrunner of the Peacock comedy series Rutherford Falls, which she co-created with...
CarBuzz.com

Gabriel Iglesias' Awesome Car Collection

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias built an enormous fanbase for his comedy by leaning into the art of clean, relatable stand-up. The beloved comedian was born in 1976 in San Diego. Eventually, his family ended up in Long Beach, California, which goes a long way to explain where his love of Volkswagen buses comes from. Both are home to beach and surfer culture, and it's where he bought his first bus for $700.
ETOnline.com

Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Star and Emmy-Winning Actress, Dead at 71

Cheers star and Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died. She was 71. According to a statement penned by Alley's children, True, 30 and Lillie, 28, and released on her official social media accounts, the actress died Monday following a short battle with cancer. Per Alley's family, she was surrounded by her closest family as she fought the disease -- only recently discovered.
EW.com

Why Saturday Night Live's Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer was the perfect Phil Hartman showcase

Dating back to nearly the dawn of man, satire has existed. As far back as 426 BC, the comic playwright Aristophanes' second play, The Babylonians, was denounced by the Athenian general Cleon as slanderous. Nowadays, political satires — from Borat to The Daily Show — are a cottage industry. But in terms of pure entertainment factor, Saturday Night Live's Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer remains perfectly preserved.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?’ On Netflix, A Comedian Yearning For The Good Ol’ Days Of The Rat Pack

Sebastian Maniscalco went for a retro Rat Pack vibe for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, filming in Las Vegas at the Wynn resort and casino and sporting a tux for the occasion. Would his material for this hour follow suit, so to speak? SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO: IS IT ME?: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Peter Segal (Tommy Boy, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard) directs Maniscalco in this more intimate Vegas showroom setting, as the comedian’s star and profile has continued to rise, taking his comedy tours to arenas, and elevating him from supporting (The Irishman, Green Book) to starring roles...

