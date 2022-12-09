Read full article on original website
Red Oak board okays funding swap for new nutrition program vehicle
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed a funding switch for a new vehicle. During a special meeting Monday morning, the Red Oak School Board approved using Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds instead of Child Nutrition Program funds for purchasing a new lift van for the school's food service program. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the funding swap doesn't affect the purchase, which was authorized by the board previously, but simply pulls the funding from elsewhere to adhere to specific guidelines for the purchase.
Art project highlighting history, icons of Mills County communities
(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County. That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.
Shenandoah High School implements immersive social studies program, ‘Civic Mirror’
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School implemented a hands-on program to better educate its students on world government and geopolitical situations. The program, entitled ‘Civic Mirror,’ was created in 2006 with an intention to “turn classrooms into countries, students into citizens, and teachers into 21st century educators.”. Brian...
KMA MORNING SHOW - Brian Daoust, School Chatter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School implemented a hands-on program to better educate its …
Mills County board backs Bird-Sell as county attorney
(Glenwood) -- After weeks of searching, Mills County has a new county attorney. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors appointed DeShawne Bird-Sell to fill the vacancy left by Naeda Elliott's resignation last month. Bird-Sell ran as a write-in candidate in the November general elections, but Elliott--whose name was left on the ballot--was the top votegetter. A lifelong Mills County resident currently practicing in Glenwood, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law School in 2000. Married and the mother of four children, Bird-Sell is past president of Rotary, and a board member for such organizations as LTD, Mentoring for Heart, Mills County Love Tree, Glenwood Community School Foundation, Glenwood Chamber of Commerce and others. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News Bird-Sell is no stranger to the county, and the legal community.
Page County Public Health wary of 'tripledemic'
(Clarinda) -- Page County is experiencing the same wave of illnesses sweeping the rest of the country. That's according to County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mullen says the county is seeing signs of the so-called "tripledemic"--which includes strains of colds, flu and COVID-19.
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Michael James Pelzer, age 67, Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
Clarinda Council approves first reading of leash law
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require leashes on animals not on private property. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment dealing with at-large animals in town. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the amendment clarifies language and would require animals to be on a leash when not on the owner’s premises.
James "Jim" Allen Pedersen, 70, Shelby Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Pedersen family in honor of James to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio. Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Larry Stepp Memorial Fund to be used for his grandchildren's college education. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri.
Mulholland Grocery fire:one year later--part II
(Malvern) -- Firefighters from all over KMAland were put to the test one year ago tonight, as fire destroyed an iconic Malvern business. Part two of our special series of reports on the one-year anniversary of the Mulholland Grocery fire focuses on the double blow the community experienced following another disaster, plus the prospects for rebuilding the store.
Omaha woman arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- An Omaha woman was arrested on drug charges in Red Oak Wednesday evening. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers was arrested shortly after 6 PM and charged with possession of controlled substance -- a serious misdemeanor. Eilers was being held on $1000...
Mulholland Grocery Fire Plus 1 Part I
(Malvern) -- In part one of a two-part series of reports marking the one-year anniversary of the Malvern Grocery Store fire, owner Tom Mulholland recalls the horrific evening when his iconic business went up in flames.
Omaha man booked for multiple drug charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man was arrested on multiple drug charges in Mills County over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Bryan James Jirkovsky was arrested Saturday for a controlled substance violation, a used or expired drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occurred on U.S. Highway 34 around 7:15 p.m.
Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
Red Oak man arrested on Mills County warrants
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man is in custody on charges out of Mills County. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Sebastian Turnbull around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Turnbull was arrested on active warrants out of Mills County for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana – first offense – and operating while under the influence – first offense.
