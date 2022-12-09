LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO