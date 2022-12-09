ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Las Vegas Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a driver Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn Road just after 11 a.m. Police told FOX5 that evidence at the scene and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman accused in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she was accused in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:44 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Charleston Boulevard and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD sees rise in recruits after years of slumps, officer shortages

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they finally have seen a rise in recruits and interest to become a police officer, after years of slumps in interest. A September class for the police academy boasted more than 70 students, a banner number for Metro Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kjzz.com

Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT

