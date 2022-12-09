Read full article on original website
KTNV
70-year-old man pronounced deceased in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 70-year-old man is now pronounced deceased after a three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn Road on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. It happened just after 11 a.m. between Wynn Road and Arville Street. Police say a Chevrolet Malibu and a Ford F-350...
LVMPD: Driver hits man laying under a blanket while driving in a parking lot
Las Vegas police said a 43-year-old driver hit a man laying under a blanket at a complex near the strip on Monday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Las Vegas Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a driver Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of West Desert Inn Road just after 11 a.m. Police told FOX5 that evidence at the scene and...
KTNV
Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two toddlers are dead after a single-vehicle car crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night. Two adults are hospitalized. WATCH: NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE SPEAK ON FATAL CRASH:. Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Clayton Street and...
news3lv.com
Car crash leads to arrest of alleged drug-impaired driver in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one person into custody over the weekend after they were found to be impaired following a crash. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at around 6 p.m. near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Road.
KTNV
LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.
Fox5 KVVU
Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate after man found with blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with blunt force trauma at an intersection Thursday night. According to NLVPD, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street.
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport. Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson. During the season of giving, businesses and...
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near the IR 215 and Windmill eastbound off-ramp. According to the officials, a Honda Acura and a bus were involved in the collision. The driver of the Acura failed to decrease their...
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
NDOT working to make it easier to see lane dividing lines on US 95. Some drivers on southbound 95 in the Charleston area report having some trouble seeing lines for lanes of traffic, which may cause them to drift on the highway. UNLV program helps recruit underrepresented students into STEM...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman accused in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she was accused in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:44 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Charleston Boulevard and...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD sees rise in recruits after years of slumps, officer shortages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they finally have seen a rise in recruits and interest to become a police officer, after years of slumps in interest. A September class for the police academy boasted more than 70 students, a banner number for Metro Police.
Vegas drivers and owner of care repair shop react to rainfall in the valley
It was a wet Sunday in Las Vegas with rain hitting various parts of the valley, leaving roads slick. RTC reported more than 20 crashes since the rain started in the morning.
Saturday marks two years since crash that killed 5 cyclists near Searchlight
Five people were killed when a man high on meth crashed a box truck into a group of cyclists leaving five dead and four injured.
Police: Two killed during attempted firearm theft in northeast Las Vegas valley
Two people are dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
kjzz.com
Suspect of large Utah fuel theft scheme in custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas is facing three second degree...
Nevada State Police looking for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run crash
Police said a semi-truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist Monday near Boulder City.
