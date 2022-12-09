Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Boxing Insider
Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six
It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.
elisportsnetwork.com
Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
Kearney Hub
No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four
Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
KETV.com
Millard South claims first team title at Council Bluffs Classic
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The annual Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic returned to the Mid-America Center over the weekend. The tournament, which features both boy and girl grapplers, had 44 schools across six states compete in this year's field. The annual event draws in some of the top high school...
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.
KETV.com
Dirty Birds serves up fried chicken west of downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Located at 1722 St. Mary's Avenue,Dirty Birds fried chicken made from scratch, craft cocktails and "cheap beer". KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan visits the restaurant to sample some of the highlights on the menu.
KETV.com
Bellevue Police to unveil electric cruiser
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In a video postedto Twitter Monday, the Bellevue Police Department announced it's ready to unveil an electric-powered police cruiser. The department says it will be the first all-electric police cruiser in Nebraska. The video starts with the message "Coming to a Road Near You" then shows...
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Recruiting news: QB decommit, surprise portal visitor, more
Since Matt Rhule took over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there have been some good and bad days. This weekend was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the staff’s recruiting efforts alone. The Huskers nabbed one commit in Kwinten Ives but also lost the only quarterback commit...
Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer
An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
Corn Nation
What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White
Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
Husker Hour: Football Coaching & Transfers, Volleyball Ends, Big Basketball Wins
Cole Stukenholtz and Matt McMaster run down all coaching, recruiting, and transfer news for football with Luke Mullin from the Lincoln Journal Star. Plus a wrap up of volleyball's seasons and a review of men's and women's basketball. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Syracuse Football: Nebraska transfer, a 4-star DB, reportedly visiting ‘Cuse
As we all expected, the transfer portal is already extremely active, and Syracuse football is seeing developments on both ends of the spectrum, with some Orange players opting to enter the portal while ‘Cuse coaches pursue guys leaving their existing teams. In early December, Nebraska freshman defensive back Jaeden...
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
