ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Insider

Terence Crawford Knocks Out David Avanesyan In Six

It was a short, straight right that did it. In a flash, David Avanesyan found himself down and out in Omaha. Such things are apt to happen when one faces the likes of undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Although the fight hadn’t been a blow out, the tough and game Ananesyan wasn’t able to get past the sixth round. At least the fighter had his moments. Crawford, after all, is an extraordinarily difficult opponent to defeat, a fact evidenced by the man’s perfect record.
OMAHA, NE
elisportsnetwork.com

Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth

Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year. Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four

Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Millard South claims first team title at Council Bluffs Classic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The annual Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic returned to the Mid-America Center over the weekend. The tournament, which features both boy and girl grapplers, had 44 schools across six states compete in this year's field. The annual event draws in some of the top high school...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue Police to unveil electric cruiser

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In a video postedto Twitter Monday, the Bellevue Police Department announced it's ready to unveil an electric-powered police cruiser. The department says it will be the first all-electric police cruiser in Nebraska. The video starts with the message "Coming to a Road Near You" then shows...
BELLEVUE, NE
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Tad Stryker: The Stabilizer

An old proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Although the record doesn’t lie (Nebraska has six consecutive losing seasons, something I never thought I’d live to see), I remain optimistic. I believe Nebraska football had enough talent on the roster to win at least seven games in 2019, 2021 and 2022, and I don’t think the Cornhuskers really have quite that arduous a trek ahead of them.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

What Nebraska’s Defense Could Look like under Matt Rhule and Tony White

Who Matt Rhule was going to hire as his defensive coordinator was a hotly discussed topic within Nebraska. With names like Jim Leonhard and Glen Schumann out there as rumors there was plenty of hope. But when Pete Thamel announced last Thursday that Nebraska was hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, that caught many by surprise.
LINCOLN, NE
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy