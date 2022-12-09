Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Rhode Island State Police respond to 54 crashes during snowfall, including 1 fatal
Rhode Island State Police said they responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including a fatal one. The department said a man from North Attleborough, Massachusetts died after losing control of his pickup truck while driving on the highway Sunday afternoon. Police said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was driving...
22 WSBT
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
22 WSBT
Utah governor issues TikTok ban on all state-owned devices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday morning his administration is banning the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices, effective immediately. In a statement via Twitter, Cox said the reason for the ban is due to security threats by China and China-based entities.
22 WSBT
Michiana hospitals not overwhelmed by "tripledemic" cases
Hospitals nationwide are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic. The flu, Covid and RSV to blame. That leaves hospitals with fewer ER beds to treat people. Indiana officials are urging people to get vaccinated...The same goes for our local officials. While Michiana may not be seeing the same hospital...
22 WSBT
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
22 WSBT
Texas AG sues Biden admin to let state work with faith-based adoption agencies
AUSTIN, Texas. (TND) — A new lawsuit filed against the Biden administration hopes to ensure Texas faith-based groups can provide adoption and foster care services without jeopardizing their religious beliefs. The state of Texas has been fighting this battle since 2019, when it attempted to strike down the Obama...
22 WSBT
Recount underway over two proposals passed in Michigan midterm election
A recount is underway in several Michigan counties on two ballot proposals from the November election. Proposal 3 passed during the midterm election, adding abortion rights to the state constitution. It is on the list for a hand recount in nearly half of the counties across the state. Proposal 2,...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Officer involved in crash while responding to accident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: The St. Joseph County Indiana Police Department has released new information about an accident involving a police officer Sunday evening. According to police, one of their officers was called out to the intersection of Cleveland and Ironwood just before 5:00 p.m. for a two vehicle crash that left one person trapped and struggling to breath.
22 WSBT
Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch launches 2024 campaign for Governor
Indiana's Lt. Governor is officially running for Governor. Suzanne Crouch launched her campaign website Monday morning. She has served as current Governor Eric Holcomb's second in command since 2017. Holcomb is unable to run for re-election in 2024 due to term limits. GOP Senator Mike Braun has also announced he...
22 WSBT
New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year
It was an emotional day for a New Buffalo principal. Adam Bowen of New Buffalo Elementary, was surprised by his students and staff this afternoon in honor of quite a prestigious award. There are more than 5-thousand elementary and middle school principals in the Great Lakes state. But only one...
