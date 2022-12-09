Read full article on original website
Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change
The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
Md. to See Soft-Shell Clam Industry Resurgence?
It’s been a half-century since Maryland crowned clam queens in honor of a thriving wild soft-shell clam industry that, in some years, brought millions of dollars into the state. But the singular soft-shell could rise again—this time as a product grown and sold with the help of modern aquaculture.
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
Md. Sues Over Repeated St. Mary’s Overflows that Tainted Oysters
Maryland has filed suit against the water and sewer utility serving St. Mary’s County, accusing it of unlawfully spilling nearly 2.2 million gallons of untreated sewage, most of it into Chesapeake Bay tributaries, in dozens of sewer overflows over the past five years. A spill in 2021 has been tied to a food poisoning outbreak that sickened 27 people in Virginia who consumed oysters from a sewage-tainted St. Mary’s County creek.
Acorns in Short Supply: Volunteers Collect Acorns for a Cleaner Bay Watershed
Raking up fallen leaves is a staple of autumn yardwork. But for some people in Maryland and Virginia,. fall is also acorn collection season. These all-too-often ignored seeds are actually critical to creating a. future Chesapeake Bay watershed that has cleaner air, cleaner water, and more green spaces for all.
Saving Island Birds
As day breaks on a hazy August morning, Virginia’s barrier islands rest lightly on the horizon. Through a peach-colored dawn, they seem to float on the coastal bays they shelter. It’s not yet six o’clock and Alexandra Wilke, a coastal scientist with The Nature Conservancy, is headed to one of the southern islands to check on a late brood of piping plover chicks.
Tonging for Oysters
Few images evoke the history and culture of the Chesapeake Bay more than a waterman standing on the washboard of a small boat, harvesting oysters with a set of long-shafted tongs. Independent, self-reliant and, if pushed, willing to fight to protect their way of life, hand tongers were the Bay’s version of the cowboys of the American West.
VIDEO: Great Md. Recipe Hunt’s Inspiring Local Dishes
A historic effort is underway across the state of Maryland to gather the most iconic Maryland recipes, some of which have never been recorded, before they disappear from memory. Many center around ingredients you find along the Chesapeake Bay and the farms of the Eastern Shore. Cheryl Costello takes us...
Menhaden Harvest Increase Approved as Anglers Petition to Close Bay Fishery
East Coast fishery managers have approved increasing commercial harvests of Atlantic menhaden from Maine to Florida. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), which regulates near-shore harvests of migratory fish, voted Wednesday to set a new ceiling on the coastwide menhaden catch of 233,550 metric tons, a 20 percent increase over the current quota.
