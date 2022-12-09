Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
CNBC
Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar
Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
kitco.com
How the USDX helps understand gold price movements
At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
kitco.com
Gold investors need to pay attention to Fed's terminal rate forecasts next week - Commerzbank
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In his latest report, Carsten Fritsch, precious metals analyst at Commerzbank, said that gold prices had rallied nearly...
ValueWalk
Have Miners Decided Gold’s Next Move?
Gold moved slightly higher, silver soared, but miners declined on Friday. If it’s not a screaming short-term signal, I don’t know what is. In other words, Friday’s session served as a perfectly bearish confirmation of what we’ve been writing throughout the previous week. Let’s take a...
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding above $1,800 as US PPI rises 7.4% in November, coming in hotter than expected
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support above $1,800 an ounce as wholesale inflation pressure rise more than expected in November, demonstrating that rising prices continue to threaten the U.S. economy. Friday the U.S. Labor Department said its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% last month following October’s...
Elko Daily Free Press
Gold demand increases in third quarter
Gold demand was up for the third quarter of this year, helped by purchases by consumers and central banks, although investment demand was down, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demands Trends report. The demand, not counting over-the-counter sales, was at 1,181 metric tons, up 28% from...
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
International Business Times
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
ValueWalk
Two Dividend Kings The Institutions Are Buying
The institutions are buying Johnson & Johnson and Abbot Laboratories. The two are Dividend Kings with the power to continue raising their dividends for years. One is ready to rebound, the other to continue leading the broad market higher. If you are looking for a healthy dividend in the healthcare...
kitco.com
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
US stocks rise after Fed minutes show most policy makers are in favor of easing up on rate hikes
US stocks overcame earlier losses to finish higher Wednesday, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting this month indicated policymakers are prepared to cut the size of rate hikes aimed at chopping down inflation. Wall Street's major indexes landed a second consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 stretched further...
kitco.com
Gold's December gains help push silver price higher - ANZ
(Kitco News) The precious metals sector is seeing a move higher, and gold could be one of the main reasons for the shift in sentiment, according to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). Gold is up more than 8% since November 1 and down only 1.6% year-to-date after a...
