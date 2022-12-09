ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
CNBC

Gold rises as Fed slowdown hopes offset firm yields, dollar

Gold prices rose on Friday despite an uptick in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold last rose 0.36% to $1,795.6329 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.37% to $1,808.10. "The market...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
kitco.com

How the USDX helps understand gold price movements

At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
ValueWalk

Have Miners Decided Gold’s Next Move?

Gold moved slightly higher, silver soared, but miners declined on Friday. If it’s not a screaming short-term signal, I don’t know what is. In other words, Friday’s session served as a perfectly bearish confirmation of what we’ve been writing throughout the previous week. Let’s take a...
Elko Daily Free Press

Gold demand increases in third quarter

Gold demand was up for the third quarter of this year, helped by purchases by consumers and central banks, although investment demand was down, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demands Trends report. The demand, not counting over-the-counter sales, was at 1,181 metric tons, up 28% from...
kitco.com

Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
Reuters

TSX futures rise on higher commodity prices

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index gained on Friday as prices of oil and precious metals rose on investors' hopes that top consumer China's economy would strengthen as it eases more COVID-19 curbs.
ValueWalk

Two Dividend Kings The Institutions Are Buying

The institutions are buying Johnson & Johnson and Abbot Laboratories. The two are Dividend Kings with the power to continue raising their dividends for years. One is ready to rebound, the other to continue leading the broad market higher. If you are looking for a healthy dividend in the healthcare...
kitco.com

Gold's December gains help push silver price higher - ANZ

(Kitco News) The precious metals sector is seeing a move higher, and gold could be one of the main reasons for the shift in sentiment, according to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). Gold is up more than 8% since November 1 and down only 1.6% year-to-date after a...

