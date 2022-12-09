Read full article on original website
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader
(Clarinda) -- The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening. The Fillies were 51-42 victors while the Cardinals rolled to a 71-33 win. Despite some major second-half foul trouble from leading scorer Lynnae Green, Shenandoah turned a short lead at halftime into a comfortable victory down the stretch.
NWMSU's Bernard named MIAA Player of the Week
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State's Diego Bernard is the latest MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Bernard shot 70.0% from the floor and averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Bearcats last week in wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State. View...
Northwest Missouri State's Green named AFCA All-American
(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State senior Elijah Green was named Second Team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Monday. Green, who was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, had 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss this past season. View the...
Kansas college mourns passing of head football coach
HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas college is mourning the untimely passing of its head football coach. Highland Community College says on Sunday, Dec. 11, that Head Football Coach Jared Powers passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. “Our deepest condolences go to his family,” HCC said. “His loss will be felt...
KMAland Bowling (12/12): Clarinda sweeps Shenandoah
(KMAland) – It was a big day for the Clarinda bowling program as both teams beat Shenandoah in a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference battle Monday. Clarinda Scores: Ally Johnson 459, Maddie Smith 385, Kemper Beckel 345, Dakota Wise 326, Andi Woods 321, Ryplee Sunderman 308. Shenandoah Scores: Payton Athen...
KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, December 12th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has video coverage of Shenandoah at Clarinda later Monday evening. Check out the full slate below. Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G) Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G) Non-Conference. Treynor at Red Oak (G) Underwood at St. Albert (G) AHSTW at ACGC (G/B) Lenox at Murray...
Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:, Memorial Service and InurnmentName: Larry Paul SteppPronunciation: Age: 74From: T…
Deloris M. Shaw, 84, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Christian Church, Rock Port. First Christian Church, Rock Port. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Elmwood Cemetery or Senior Center, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port.
Shirley Sisk, Olathe, Kansas formerly of Grant City, MO
Cemetery: Private family inurnment, Grant City Cemetery,
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building
The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Hannah Sturgeon of Maitland, was traveling eastbound on 275th Street just southeast of Maryville around 11:40 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve to travel north on Ivory Road and lost control. Authorities say the vehicle skidded off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top off the east side of Ivory Road.
Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
Man back in custody after escaping while arriving to Clay County jail Friday
A man is back in custody after escaping a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they arrived Friday night at the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
Riverton man booked on warrant for harassment
(Sidney) -- A Riverton man was arrested on a warrant Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff's says 37-year-old Nathaniel Fengel was arrested on an active Fremont County warrant on the original charge of seven counts of 1st Degree harassment, all aggravated misdemeanors. The Sheriff's Office says Fengel's arrest came after deputies took a report of the suspected harassment in late September, and a search warrant was later conducted in early October. Authorities say Fengel allegedly disseminated photographs or film of another person in a state of nudity without their consent.
Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty
LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
