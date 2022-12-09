ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player, left guard Cooper...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State basketball approaches century mark against Incarnate Word

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In the midst of a six-game home stand, K-State men’s basketball welcomed Incarnate Word to Manhattan on Sunday. K-State played all-around great basketball, dominating the Cardinals in a 98-50 win. The Wildcats (9-1) were in charge from the beginning. Cam Carter hit a three on K-State’s first possession to kick off […]
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

December storms could turn severe

Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS

Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

KSU names a new Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs

MANHATTAN — Marshall Stewart, a nationally recognized leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, will become Kansas State University's first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 23, 2023. K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart's appointment following a national...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia

Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Victory with Honors ceremony will be held at Fort Riley

There will be a Victory with Honors ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano at Fort Riley on Friday at 1 p.m. According to the Army, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General for the 1st Infantry Division will host the retirement cermony to honor Command Sgt. Major Serrano. Serrano...
RILEY, KS
KSNT News

Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
MANHATTAN, KS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents

Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation

Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy