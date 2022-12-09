Read full article on original website
Related
Lady Jays wrestle at the Christmas Clash in Great Bend
Junction City girls wrestling competed Friday and Saturday in Great Bend in the Christmas Clash. They finished fifth out of 30 teams in the big field. Here are the weight class results for Junction City. 100 - Jaidyn Alvarado - 3rd 5-1 105 - Patience Okemba - 9th 3-2 110...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is once again a first-team All-American
Kansas State’s running back is a first-team All-American ... again.
Three Wildcats Named to AP All-America Teams
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State saw three of its football players named All-Americans by the Associated Press as the organization announced on Monday its top college football players for the 2022 season. Running back Deuce Vaughn was named to the first time as an all-purpose player, left guard Cooper...
K-State basketball approaches century mark against Incarnate Word
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – In the midst of a six-game home stand, K-State men’s basketball welcomed Incarnate Word to Manhattan on Sunday. K-State played all-around great basketball, dominating the Cardinals in a 98-50 win. The Wildcats (9-1) were in charge from the beginning. Cam Carter hit a three on K-State’s first possession to kick off […]
Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination
Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
KAKE TV
December storms could turn severe
Your gloomy Monday will likely end on the noisy side as thunderstorms move through KAKEland into early Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will begin to develop after 6 PM in western KS, but the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms increases as we head past 8 PM. Isolated thunderstorms that bubble up...
wichitabyeb.com
A Day of Dining in Emporia, KS
Most of my memories of Emporia, KS were my days in college visiting friends who attended Emporia State University. Back then, most of my dining was late night fast food and whatever pizza place could deliver as late as possible. I didn’t get to explore the city as much, but now that I’m older and a tiny bit wiser, I was able to change all that.
JCHS schedules holiday performances
There are a series of upcoming holiday performances listed via social media at Junction City High School.
KSU names a new Senior Vice President for Executive Affairs
MANHATTAN — Marshall Stewart, a nationally recognized leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, will become Kansas State University's first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff, effective Jan. 23, 2023. K-State President Richard Linton made Stewart's appointment following a national...
KVOE
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Victory with Honors ceremony will be held at Fort Riley
There will be a Victory with Honors ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano at Fort Riley on Friday at 1 p.m. According to the Army, Brig. Gen. Niave Knell, Deputy Commanding General for the 1st Infantry Division will host the retirement cermony to honor Command Sgt. Major Serrano. Serrano...
KVOE
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
Man from Wamego hospitalized after car strikes speed limit sign
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Sunday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 24-year-old Hunter L. Dodge of Wamego, was northbound on K99 at a high rate of speed. The car left the roadway, struck...
KVOE
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
WIBW
Arkansas City man arrested after shots fired at Manhattan vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man was arrested over the weekend after multiple rounds were fired at a Manhattan vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, officials were called to the 3300 block of Kennsington Ct. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
Emporia gazette.com
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0