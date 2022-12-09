Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Jayson Tatum, Trae Young react to Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ emotional fatherhood video created in collaboration with Beats didn’t go unnoticed. Several of his NBA peers, including Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, absolutely loved it and the message it sends to all fathers out there. In the said video, the Lakers forward...
"We used to fight after every game, but through that fight, emerged someone like me" — Michael Jordan on the person who made him who he is today
Michael Jordan has always been vocal about crediting his family for his evolution as a player, specifically his older brother, Larry.
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks' Trae Young Gives Hilarious Response To Being Fined By NBA
On Monday, Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing the game ball into the stands and Young responded to this fine on Twitter.
Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs have endured a rough past few weeks. Johnson, in particular, had a stretch where he was shooting below 30 percent from the field while the Spurs lost 11 straight games for the first time in Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach. But over the past three games, something […] The post Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Ja Morant issues stern reminder to NBA fans after Jaren Jackson Jr.’s ridiculous 8-block game for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has high praises for his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. after the big man played a historic game against the Atlanta Hawks. JJJ was sensational as the Grizzlies destroyed the Hawks 128-103 in their latest showdown. While he scored just 15 points, it was his defensive impact that really made the difference. Without him, it’s unlikely Memphis would destroy Atlanta like they did on Monday.
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games
The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
