ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
ClutchPoints

‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs have endured a rough past few weeks. Johnson, in particular, had a stretch where he was shooting below 30 percent from the field while the Spurs lost 11 straight games for the first time in Gregg Popovich’s tenure as head coach. But over the past three games, something […] The post Keldon Johnson sounds off on game-saving block to prevent Spurs collapse vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant issues stern reminder to NBA fans after Jaren Jackson Jr.’s ridiculous 8-block game for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has high praises for his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. after the big man played a historic game against the Atlanta Hawks. JJJ was sensational as the Grizzlies destroyed the Hawks 128-103 in their latest showdown. While he scored just 15 points, it was his defensive impact that really made the difference. Without him, it’s unlikely Memphis would destroy Atlanta like they did on Monday.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games

The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy