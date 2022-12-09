Read full article on original website
Army Times
Democrats scuttle debate over ‘woke’ military policies ... for now
House Democrats on Tuesday staved off a floor debate over “woke” military policies regarding force diversity, but likely only for a short while. That’s because House Republicans vowed to return to the issue when they take the majority in the chamber, which happens at the start of next year.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War
It wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine. Now, that...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Army Times
VA starting work on terminally ill vets’ PACT Act claims immediately
Veterans Affairs staffers immediately will begin processing new toxic exposure claims for veterans facing terminal illnesses, three weeks before other cases already pending in the system. Officials said the move will ensure that veterans facing life-threatening conditions will “receive their earned benefits and health care on the earliest possible date.”...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Thomas-Greenfield to lead US delegation to World Cup closing ceremony
The White House announced on Wednesday a U.S. delegation headed by Linda Thomas-Greenfield will head to Qatar for the closing ceremony of the World Cup. Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will travel with five other public officials to Doha on Dec. 18. The delegation includes Timmy Davis, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar;…
Army Times
Historic boost in troops’ housing allowance set for 2023
Housing allowances for troops are jumping by 12.1%, on average, in 2023, defense officials announced Wednesday. By Military Times calculations, that’s the largest year-over-year percentage jump in the Basic Allowance for Housing in at least 15 years. Many service members have been hit hard over the last few years by the increased cost of housing.
Army Times
7 charged in scheme to smuggle military equipment to Russia
Two Americans and five Russian nationals were charged in a plot to smuggle military-grade equipment to Russia, according to an indictment unsealed yesterday by the Department of Justice. The group faces 16 counts of conspiracy and other charges related to a global money laundering scheme in which the defendants “unlawfully...
Army Times
Texas Guardsman deployed on border mission stabbed in Mexico
This article was shared as part of an ongoing project between Military Times and the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. A service member deployed on Gov. Greg Abbott’s border mission was stabbed this...
COVID origins 'may have been tied' to China's bioweapons program: GOP report
Republican House Intelligence Committee members allege in a report that there are indications that COVID-19 could be tied to China’s biological weapons research program.
