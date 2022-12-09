ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Related
Army Times

Democrats scuttle debate over ‘woke’ military policies ... for now

House Democrats on Tuesday staved off a floor debate over “woke” military policies regarding force diversity, but likely only for a short while. That’s because House Republicans vowed to return to the issue when they take the majority in the chamber, which happens at the start of next year.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Army Times

VA starting work on terminally ill vets’ PACT Act claims immediately

Veterans Affairs staffers immediately will begin processing new toxic exposure claims for veterans facing terminal illnesses, three weeks before other cases already pending in the system. Officials said the move will ensure that veterans facing life-threatening conditions will “receive their earned benefits and health care on the earliest possible date.”...
The Hill

Thomas-Greenfield to lead US delegation to World Cup closing ceremony

The White House announced on Wednesday a U.S. delegation headed by Linda Thomas-Greenfield will head to Qatar for the closing ceremony of the World Cup. Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will travel with five other public officials to Doha on Dec. 18. The delegation includes Timmy Davis, the U.S. ambassador to Qatar;…
Army Times

Historic boost in troops’ housing allowance set for 2023

Housing allowances for troops are jumping by 12.1%, on average, in 2023, defense officials announced Wednesday. By Military Times calculations, that’s the largest year-over-year percentage jump in the Basic Allowance for Housing in at least 15 years. Many service members have been hit hard over the last few years by the increased cost of housing.
Army Times

7 charged in scheme to smuggle military equipment to Russia

Two Americans and five Russian nationals were charged in a plot to smuggle military-grade equipment to Russia, according to an indictment unsealed yesterday by the Department of Justice. The group faces 16 counts of conspiracy and other charges related to a global money laundering scheme in which the defendants “unlawfully...
Army Times

Texas Guardsman deployed on border mission stabbed in Mexico

This article was shared as part of an ongoing project between Military Times and the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. A service member deployed on Gov. Greg Abbott’s border mission was stabbed this...
