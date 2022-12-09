ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Ballet Midwest Nutcracker is this weekend

By Keith Horinek
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ballet Midwest “The Nutcracker” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend.

Friday morning’s performance was a benefit show for all area 4th-grade students in Northeast Kansas.

There will be four performances of “The Nutcracker” at TPAC this weekend,

  • Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m
