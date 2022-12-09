Ballet Midwest Nutcracker is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ballet Midwest “The Nutcracker” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend.Zelensky named Time magazine ‘Person of the Year’
Friday morning’s performance was a benefit show for all area 4th-grade students in Northeast Kansas.
There will be four performances of “The Nutcracker” at TPAC this weekend,
- Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0