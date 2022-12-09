ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change

The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
DMV braces for impending ice storm

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the region’s first winter storm of the year. The big concern this time is ice. Crews have been laying down salt and brine since Tuesday night. Virginia. In Virginia, VDOT crews started loading up with “abrasives” (think salt,...
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV

Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV

Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.

