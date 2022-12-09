Read full article on original website
WBOC
Governor Hogan Announces 114 Economic Development Projects For Rural Communities
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced today that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The grant fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils, was...
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Md. to See Soft-Shell Clam Industry Resurgence?
It’s been a half-century since Maryland crowned clam queens in honor of a thriving wild soft-shell clam industry that, in some years, brought millions of dollars into the state. But the singular soft-shell could rise again—this time as a product grown and sold with the help of modern aquaculture.
Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change
The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wypr.org
Baltimore County and University of Maryland Medical System to pay tuition for future nurses
Baltimore County and The University of Maryland Medical System are willing to pay the community college tuition for 30 students to begin as certified nursing assistants then continue to become licensed practical nurses. In exchange, they will be guaranteed a job at St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, Baltimore County leaders announced on Monday.
FOUND ALIVE: Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From NJ Located After 10 Days Without Contact
Two New Jersey sailors missing at sea for nearly ten days have been found alive.Kevin Hyde, 655, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and were headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said. They were last in contact with family and friends on …
WBOC
New Automated System to Guide Drivers Across Bay Bridge Starting Next Week
STEVENSVILLE, Md. (CBS/WBOC) - Christmas will come early at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. That is because the Maryland Transportation Authority is set to deliver the last phase of its lane improvement project, according to transit officials. The gift of speedy transit across the bridge via the Automated Lane Closure System...
DMV braces for impending ice storm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the region’s first winter storm of the year. The big concern this time is ice. Crews have been laying down salt and brine since Tuesday night. Virginia. In Virginia, VDOT crews started loading up with “abrasives” (think salt,...
‘I’ve got something to add’ | Governor Hogan talks about his future plans after last term
MARYLAND, USA — At the Maryland State House in Annapolis, there are plenty of photos on display, highlighting the memorable moments of Larry Hogan's time as governor. However, there’s one picture that easily stands out, because Governor Hogan said it illustrates the time period in his life that changed how he would govern.
WTOP
USDA awards millions to Prince George’s Co. for climate-centric farming program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that Prince George’s County, Maryland, will receive a $3.25 million grant from Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities. The multi-million dollar grant will fund a pilot program to support local farmers and producers of color, and to implement climate-centric practices in organic farming. “USDA...
Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards
The Hogan administration offered no public explanation for why the state won't follow California's more stringent standards. The post Hogan administration pausing state’s participation in multi-state alliance for strictest vehicle emissions standards appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV
Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia tonight
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Council holds hearing on whether to rename SE DC road after Mayor Marion Barry
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The embedded video originally aired in 2019.) Could D.C.’s “Mayor for Life” finally get a local street named in his honor? The issue stirred up a passionate debate in a DC Council meeting Tuesday. DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson called a public...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
WUSA
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks possible run for the White House
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan opening up about his biggest accomplishments.A moment he'll never forget. And a possible run for the White House.
Prince George’s, Montgomery Counties Continue To Lag In Kindergarten Readiness
Less than half of students in both Montgomery and Prince George’s County are ready for kindergarten, according to an assessment released last week. Statewide, 42% of kindergartners in Maryland are demonstrating readiness, a 2% increase compared to the 2021-2022 school year. The Kindergartner Readiness Assessment (KRA) is administered by...
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object
Man looking out a window.Photo byRadu FlorinonUnsplash. A Maryland witness at Grasonville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object slowly crossing the sky at about 3:27 a.m. on January 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
umdmitzpeh.com
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV
Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay Magazine brings you the best of the bay—boating, nature, food, news, and people.
