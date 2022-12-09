Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
DARRYL SUTTER ON SATURDAY NIGHT'S OFFICIATING, 'YOU COME INTO TORONTO, YOU KNOW WHAT GOES ON'
In Calgary's Saturday night OT defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Flames found themselves shorthanded six times, while the Leafs buried three powerplay goals; including Mitch Marner's game-winner in the extra frame. After the game, Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was asked about his team taking six penalties. Uncharacteristically,...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN A CANUCKS FORWARD
The Vancouver Canucks will be one of the teams to keep an eye on leading up to the NHL's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3rd. Two of their big name forwards, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, are expected to be available and both could fetch the Canucks a decent return.
markerzone.com
THOMAS CHABOT ACCIDENTALLY SMACKS TEAMMATE IN THE FACE OUT OF FRUSTRATION
In Saturday's tilt against the Nashville Predators, Senators defenseman and alternate captain Thomas Chabot let his frustration get the best of him. Despite a 0-0 score, five minutes into the second period Chabot went to smash his stick against the glass but failed to gauge how close fellow defenseman Travis Hamonic was.
markerzone.com
CHRIS TANEV APPEARS TO BE OUT AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
Lots of concern for Calgary's Chris Tanev Monday night after he left the Flames' game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev was out to kill a 5-on-3 when he blocked a hard shot by the Habs Nick Suzuki with what looked to be the side of his head. As the camera zoomed in on Tanev, he appeared to be out cold. His eyes were closed and he was completely motionless for some time. Tanev eventually left with the help of three of his teammates. He looked very dazed the entire time he was leaving the ice. Let's hope he's ok.
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
markerzone.com
PREDATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed 2017 first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Tolvanen, 23, has been a mainstay in Nashville's lineup since the 2020-21 season. In 13 games this season, Tolvanen has four points...
markerzone.com
COYOTES CEO SAYS ONE FAN LOST PART OF A FINGER DURING FAN BRAWL
Remember the fight from Saturday night's Coyotes-Bruins game? This one?. Well, according to Arizona CEO Xavier Gutierrez, one fan involved in the mayhem had part of a finger bitten off as a result. Yikes. *insert Alex Burrows joke here*
markerzone.com
ERIC STAAL SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL AS A FLORIDA PANTHER (VIDEO)
For the first time since officially signing with the Florida Panthers, veteran forward Eric Staal has found the back of the net. During the second period of Sunday's game between Florida and Seattle, Staal was creeping into the low slot, when Colin White feeds him the puck and he puts it glove-side on Kraken netminder Martin Jones for his 442nd goal of his NHL career.
markerzone.com
MICHAEL PEZZETTA FIRED UP AFTER GETTING IN SOME GREAT SHOTS ON CONNOR MACKEY (VIDEO)
The Bell Centre in Montreal hosted a nice tilt Monday night as the Canadiens took on the Calgary Flames. With a little over 6 minutes left in the first, and the score tied 0-0, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta and Calgary's Connor Mackey decided to drop the gloves to see if they could inject some life into their teammates. It was a quick bout, with Mackey getting in the first good shot. However, Pezzetta would get in a couple, including one that got Mackey to drop to his knees momentarily. That got Pezzetta pumped, and he'd hype up the crowd after the referees separated the two combatants.
markerzone.com
2022 SIXTH OVERALL PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S PRELIMINARY WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
After upsetting the U.S. in the quarter-finals during the 2022 World Juniors and ultimately finishing fourth after losing to Sweden in the bronze medal game, Czechia will aim to win their first medal since 2005, when they took home bronze. On paper, their preliminary 27-man roster looks very strong, with...
markerzone.com
BO HORVAT REPORTEDLY REJECTS CANUCKS LATEST CONTRACT OFFER
As we slowly approach the NHL's trade deadline on March 3rd, there are plenty of big name players that are expected to be available including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, among others. Unless there's a drastic change in contract talks, it appears Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat could be on the...
markerzone.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENSEMAN LEAVES GAME AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION WITH TAYLOR HALL
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud left Sunday night's game against the Boston Bruins after an awkward collision with Taylor Hall. Clearly favoring his right leg, Whitecloud's reaction immediately afterwards is less than encouraging. Whitecloud did not return for the third period, nor is he expected to, leading many to...
markerzone.com
SEATTLE'S JAMIE OLEKSIAK HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FROM NHL'S DOPS
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced late Saturday afternoon that they've suspended Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak three games for an illegal hit to the head of Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. Half-way through the second period of Friday's game between Seattle and Washington. Alexeyev was carrying the puck...
markerzone.com
SEATTLE CLAIMS FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK OFF WAIVERS FROM NASHVILLE, TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE FOR DECEMBER 12TH
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Seattle Kraken have claimed former first-round pick, forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators. It's not surprising to see that Tolvanen was claimed. He's still young, has a low salary and has the potential to be an impact middle-six forward in the National Hockey League.
markerzone.com
PANTHERS FORWARD RYAN LOMBERG EJECTED FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)
Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg will more than likely be hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday. Nearly half-way through the third period on Sunday evening's tilt between Florida and Seattle, Lomberg was chasing down a loose puck with Kraken defenceman Justin Schultz. Schultz grabs Lomberg near...
markerzone.com
SKINNER GETS MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FOR CROSSCHECK TO GUENTZEL'S FACE
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has decided that Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabes will sit for the next three games following a crosscheck to the face on Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins. It happened Friday night after Guentzel made some light contact with Pittsburgh's netminder. In its decision, DoPS stated it was important to note that this wasn't an accident in any way.
markerzone.com
JAROMIR JAGR RETURNS TO PLAY IN CZECH EXTRALIGA FOR FIRST TIME IN EIGHT MONTHS
It was unclear if hockey fans would ever see Jaromir Jagr suit up again, but on Sunday, the 50-year-old returned to action for his club, Kladno, in the Czech Extraliga for the first time since April. As soon as Jagr stepped onto the ice for his first shift, it marked...
markerzone.com
HOCKEY CANADA RELEASES LIST OF BOARD NOMINEES, RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED
Hockey Canada released the names of nine nominees for the organization's Board of Directors on Monday. The nominees include five women and four men, several BIPOC folks, and three who are fluently bilingual, representing a wide scope of people. Hardly a surprise, as Hockey Canada is in the midst of heavy scrutiny given its indiscretions which have come to light in the past 18 months.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT AMONG FOUR CUT FROM CANADA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Following a weekend of practices and scrimmages against the U-Sports All-Star team, Hockey Canada has made their first cuts to their World Junior roster, including Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck. Along with Beck, St. Louis Blues 2022 first-round pick Zachary Bolduc and QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais and...
markerzone.com
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS IN AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO
After a successful professional try-out (PTO) in the American Hockey League, 771-game NHL veteran Artem Anisimov has agreed to sign an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Anisimov spent the 2021-22 season in the KHL with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and returned to North America this fall, signing a PTO with...
