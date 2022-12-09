ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADIENS REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN A CANUCKS FORWARD

The Vancouver Canucks will be one of the teams to keep an eye on leading up to the NHL's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3rd. Two of their big name forwards, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, are expected to be available and both could fetch the Canucks a decent return.
THOMAS CHABOT ACCIDENTALLY SMACKS TEAMMATE IN THE FACE OUT OF FRUSTRATION

In Saturday's tilt against the Nashville Predators, Senators defenseman and alternate captain Thomas Chabot let his frustration get the best of him. Despite a 0-0 score, five minutes into the second period Chabot went to smash his stick against the glass but failed to gauge how close fellow defenseman Travis Hamonic was.
CHRIS TANEV APPEARS TO BE OUT AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)

Lots of concern for Calgary's Chris Tanev Monday night after he left the Flames' game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev was out to kill a 5-on-3 when he blocked a hard shot by the Habs Nick Suzuki with what looked to be the side of his head. As the camera zoomed in on Tanev, he appeared to be out cold. His eyes were closed and he was completely motionless for some time. Tanev eventually left with the help of three of his teammates. He looked very dazed the entire time he was leaving the ice. Let's hope he's ok.
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA

Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
PREDATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed 2017 first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Tolvanen, 23, has been a mainstay in Nashville's lineup since the 2020-21 season. In 13 games this season, Tolvanen has four points...
ERIC STAAL SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL AS A FLORIDA PANTHER (VIDEO)

For the first time since officially signing with the Florida Panthers, veteran forward Eric Staal has found the back of the net. During the second period of Sunday's game between Florida and Seattle, Staal was creeping into the low slot, when Colin White feeds him the puck and he puts it glove-side on Kraken netminder Martin Jones for his 442nd goal of his NHL career.
MICHAEL PEZZETTA FIRED UP AFTER GETTING IN SOME GREAT SHOTS ON CONNOR MACKEY (VIDEO)

The Bell Centre in Montreal hosted a nice tilt Monday night as the Canadiens took on the Calgary Flames. With a little over 6 minutes left in the first, and the score tied 0-0, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta and Calgary's Connor Mackey decided to drop the gloves to see if they could inject some life into their teammates. It was a quick bout, with Mackey getting in the first good shot. However, Pezzetta would get in a couple, including one that got Mackey to drop to his knees momentarily. That got Pezzetta pumped, and he'd hype up the crowd after the referees separated the two combatants.
BO HORVAT REPORTEDLY REJECTS CANUCKS LATEST CONTRACT OFFER

As we slowly approach the NHL's trade deadline on March 3rd, there are plenty of big name players that are expected to be available including Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, among others. Unless there's a drastic change in contract talks, it appears Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat could be on the...
GOLDEN KNIGHTS DEFENSEMAN LEAVES GAME AFTER AWKWARD COLLISION WITH TAYLOR HALL

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud left Sunday night's game against the Boston Bruins after an awkward collision with Taylor Hall. Clearly favoring his right leg, Whitecloud's reaction immediately afterwards is less than encouraging. Whitecloud did not return for the third period, nor is he expected to, leading many to...
SEATTLE'S JAMIE OLEKSIAK HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FROM NHL'S DOPS

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced late Saturday afternoon that they've suspended Seattle Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak three games for an illegal hit to the head of Washington Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. Half-way through the second period of Friday's game between Seattle and Washington. Alexeyev was carrying the puck...
PANTHERS FORWARD RYAN LOMBERG EJECTED FOR BOARDING (VIDEO)

Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg will more than likely be hearing from the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday. Nearly half-way through the third period on Sunday evening's tilt between Florida and Seattle, Lomberg was chasing down a loose puck with Kraken defenceman Justin Schultz. Schultz grabs Lomberg near...
SKINNER GETS MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FOR CROSSCHECK TO GUENTZEL'S FACE

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has decided that Jeff Skinner of the Buffalo Sabes will sit for the next three games following a crosscheck to the face on Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins. It happened Friday night after Guentzel made some light contact with Pittsburgh's netminder. In its decision, DoPS stated it was important to note that this wasn't an accident in any way.
HOCKEY CANADA RELEASES LIST OF BOARD NOMINEES, RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED

Hockey Canada released the names of nine nominees for the organization's Board of Directors on Monday. The nominees include five women and four men, several BIPOC folks, and three who are fluently bilingual, representing a wide scope of people. Hardly a surprise, as Hockey Canada is in the midst of heavy scrutiny given its indiscretions which have come to light in the past 18 months.
CANADIENS PROSPECT AMONG FOUR CUT FROM CANADA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER

Following a weekend of practices and scrimmages against the U-Sports All-Star team, Hockey Canada has made their first cuts to their World Junior roster, including Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck. Along with Beck, St. Louis Blues 2022 first-round pick Zachary Bolduc and QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais and...
771-GAME NHL VETERAN SIGNS IN AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE AFTER SUCCESSFUL PTO

After a successful professional try-out (PTO) in the American Hockey League, 771-game NHL veteran Artem Anisimov has agreed to sign an AHL contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Anisimov spent the 2021-22 season in the KHL with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and returned to North America this fall, signing a PTO with...

