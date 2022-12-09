ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office donates money raised from ‘No-Shave November’

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office made a donation to the Sioux County Relay for Life after raising money through “No-Shave November.”

Sheriff’s Jamie Van Voorst said in a Thursday release that the sheriff’s office raised $650.

Jerry Bomgaars of Orange City, a team member of Sioux County Relay for Life/American Cancer Society, accepted the donation.

Van Voorst said the sheriff’s office employees wanted to participate and see wanted to see how much money they could raise for a local cause.

Siouxland Stories: Siouxland woman delivers on retirement

“No-Shave November” is meant to raise cancer awareness and evoke conversation by participants growing their hair, which many cancer patients lose.

“We will continue to look forward to coming up with more community-based ideas where we can not only participate together, but also look to help those in need around our communities for specific good causes,” Van Voorst said. “Thank you to our SCSO law enforcement family who participated and/or chose to give to a great cause while having a great time doing it together!“

The sheriff’s office posted participants’ before and after photos on their Facebook page .

