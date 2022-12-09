Read full article on original website
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Yankees-Pirates blockbuster Bryan Reynolds trade seems unlikely
To dream the impossible dream. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade after hitting a career-best 27 home runs in 2022. Among the teams still in need of an outfielder is the New York Yankees as Andrew Benintendi remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
3 left field options if Yankees don’t want to overpay Andrew Benintendi
The New York Yankees reeled in their biggest fish on Wednesday when Aaron Judge confirmed that reports of his departure to the Giants were greatly exaggerated. Nobody in the team’s orbit seems to believe that the move for Judge has ended their offseason, with voids remaining in the rotation and left field (and, uh, at shortstop, but apparently Oswald Peraza has that covered).
Yankees Rumors: NYY talking outfield trade with 2 teams (not Bryan Reynolds)
The Yankees may not “be done” after signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million extension, but based on the latest intel from Joel Sherman, it certainly sounds like they’re done pursuing free agent outfielders. Most notably, that includes Andrew Benintendi, who, rumor has it, is looking...
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Astros rumors: Houston moves on to Sean Murphy backup plan
With Sean Murphy no longer an option, the Houston Astros have reportedly moved onto their next catcher target. There has been some quick movement on the catcher market recently. Days after Willson Contreras signed a five-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves made the move for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade on Monday. That three-team trade also dealt William Contreras from Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers. To wrap things up on Monday, the Minnesota Twins and free agent Christian Vazquez agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Get all of that?
3 moves Braves must make after Sean Murphy trade
The Atlanta Braves made a big move in acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade also involving the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are three other moves they can make. The Atlanta Braves‘ World Series title defense tour last season was unsuccessful, as they were eliminated by...
Patriots keep playoffs alive while Cardinals rue Kliff Kingsbury extension: Best memes and tweets
The Patriots are dreaming of the playoffs after beating the Cardinals on Monday Night Football while Arizona wants a new head coach. Monday Night Football was far from an instant classic, but it could have a big impact on the 2022 season and beyond. That’s because the Patriots‘ win put...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits
Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
AFC playoff picture after the Patriots survive injuries, the Cardinals
The Patriots greatly improved their standing in the AFC playoff picture with a Monday Night Football win over the Cardinals. There was plenty on the line when the Patriots lined up against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football — several spots in the playoff rankings in fact. A win...
3 teams that could swoop in for Odell Beckham Jr. as sweepstakes cools off
With time winding down on the regular season, Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to be signed, and a few teams should at least consider bringing him in. The speculation surrounding where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will continue his NFL career continues to escalate. Beckham has been out...
Garrett Wilson alleges ref took vicious dig at WR on uncalled late hit
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson complained about getting no calls while revealing an NFL ref took a dig at his Ohio State connection. Garrett Wilson is getting beat up in the NFL and the refs aren’t doing anything about it. That’s what the rookie Jets wide receiver...
National CFB writer states Miami football has biggest transfer portal question
Mario Cristobal faces a pivotal offseason after the Miami football team finished 5-7 in his inaugural season. Andrea Adelson of ESPN stated the Hurricanes have the “biggest remaining question” of the ACC teams with transfer portal takeaways. Miami has lost 15 players to the 2023 transfer portal. The...
