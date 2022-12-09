ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 left field options if Yankees don’t want to overpay Andrew Benintendi

The New York Yankees reeled in their biggest fish on Wednesday when Aaron Judge confirmed that reports of his departure to the Giants were greatly exaggerated. Nobody in the team’s orbit seems to believe that the move for Judge has ended their offseason, with voids remaining in the rotation and left field (and, uh, at shortstop, but apparently Oswald Peraza has that covered).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Astros rumors: Houston moves on to Sean Murphy backup plan

With Sean Murphy no longer an option, the Houston Astros have reportedly moved onto their next catcher target. There has been some quick movement on the catcher market recently. Days after Willson Contreras signed a five-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves made the move for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade on Monday. That three-team trade also dealt William Contreras from Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers. To wrap things up on Monday, the Minnesota Twins and free agent Christian Vazquez agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Get all of that?
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 moves Braves must make after Sean Murphy trade

The Atlanta Braves made a big move in acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade also involving the Milwaukee Brewers. Here are three other moves they can make. The Atlanta Braves‘ World Series title defense tour last season was unsuccessful, as they were eliminated by...
ATLANTA, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits

Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy