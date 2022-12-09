With Sean Murphy no longer an option, the Houston Astros have reportedly moved onto their next catcher target. There has been some quick movement on the catcher market recently. Days after Willson Contreras signed a five-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves made the move for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade on Monday. That three-team trade also dealt William Contreras from Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers. To wrap things up on Monday, the Minnesota Twins and free agent Christian Vazquez agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Get all of that?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO