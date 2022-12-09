Woj: New York Knicks Keeping Tabs on Chicago Bulls for Potential Trades

The Knicks are interested in Zach LaVine.

If the Chicago Bulls keep playing the brand of basketball they've displayed so far this season, it's going to feel like an eternity until the NBA trade deadline. The Bulls hold a 10-14 record and 12th place in the Eastern Conference , which is causing other teams to monitor their current situation. One of the teams keeping tabs on the Bulls? The New York Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said the Knicks could check in on Zach LaVine if he were to become available, though that is not in the cards just yet . The Knicks have a plethora of young talent and draft picks that could help acquire an elite-level talent. Wojnarowski added that New York was disappointed in missing out on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell over the summer. The Knicks are still looking to add the "main attraction" to their team.

Zach LaVine signed a max contract extension with the Bulls back in July. As a result of the Bulls' slow start, there have been rumblings that star players could be made available in trades if Chicago doesn't right the ship.

If this is true and the Chicago Bulls continue to struggle, they'd be foolish not to kick the tires on potential trades. They could come away with some young talent and draft picks to help effectively shape the future of the team.