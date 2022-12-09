Allison Williams has gotten engaged. On Dec. 7, the Get Out star, 34, debuted on the Los Angeles red carpet of her new horror comedy film M3GAN with Alexander Dreymon. In an Instagram post, he published on Dec. 9, Dreymon, 39, said he was "so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," confirming their engagement. The actor captioned his photos from the event, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest. I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit." The couple has been together since late 2019 after meeting on the set of the Swedish thriller Horizon Line. In April, news outlets reported that Williams and Dreymon secretly welcomed baby Arlo when the couple was spotted vacationing with their infant son and Allison's father, Brian Williams, in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO