Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
The supreme diva Mariah Carey has competition – her own daughter
Popculture
'Get Out' Star Secretly Got Engaged
Allison Williams has gotten engaged. On Dec. 7, the Get Out star, 34, debuted on the Los Angeles red carpet of her new horror comedy film M3GAN with Alexander Dreymon. In an Instagram post, he published on Dec. 9, Dreymon, 39, said he was "so proud of my gorgeous fiancée," confirming their engagement. The actor captioned his photos from the event, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate fun scarefest. I'm so proud of my gorgeous fiancée @aw. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit." The couple has been together since late 2019 after meeting on the set of the Swedish thriller Horizon Line. In April, news outlets reported that Williams and Dreymon secretly welcomed baby Arlo when the couple was spotted vacationing with their infant son and Allison's father, Brian Williams, in the Bahamas' Abaco Islands.
"Must Love Christmas" airs on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, Dec. 11
Mark Amato, who has created a dozen holiday-themed films, including last season's CBS Original movie "A Christmas Proposal," as well as "A Kiss Before Christmas," is writing "Must Love Christmas." "The Equalizer"'s Liza Lapira stars in the film as a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine. "Must Love Christmas" Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Read more about additional CBS holiday films here.
A Christmas Twist: 4 Hilarious Christmas Horror Movies to Watch in December
If the usual holiday movies aren't your style, you might want to switch things up with some Christmas horror movies. Here are four of our favorites.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Popculture
Cher's Mom Has Died
Georgia Holt, Cher's mother, has died. Cher confirmed the sad news on Twitter late Saturday night. Holt, a singer, model, and actress, was 96. A cause of death has not been announced. "Mom is gone," Cher simply wrote on Twitter, adding a sad emoji. The news came months after Cher...
Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back. Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows...
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything Fans Need to Know From Casting News to Premiere Date
With its unpredictable twists and gripping romances, Netflix's soapy, hit drama Virgin River is returning soon with its fifth season. Viewers have become captivated by nurse practitioner Melanie Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and her attempt to make a home in small-town Virgin River after moving from Los Angeles. It's dramatic in the best way possible so it's easy to see why the series has developed such a passionate fan following since it's debut on the streaming platform.
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show
John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
Eagle
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Inside Mariah Carey’s Christmas Plans With Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
No one loves Christmas like Mariah Carey and she does it big every year alongside her twins and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Sings ‘Away In A Manger’ With Mom In Toronto: Watch
Mariah Carey, 52, and her daughter Monroe Cannon, 11, gave fans a special moment to remember during a special performance on Friday. The singer and her mini me sang “Away in a Manger” together during her Merry Christmas to All show in Toronto, Canada and their harmonies were incredible together. Both of the gorgeous gals wore pretty white dressed and matching headbands as they sat on stage in front of a Christmas tree, in a live video that was posted by an attendee.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Celebrates Separation From Kody in a Telling Way
Janelle Brown is making it clear where her priorities lie now that her split from husband Kody Brown is out in the open. Just before the former Sister Wives couple announced they had officially separated after nearly 30 years together in Sunday's explosive season finale of the TLC show, Janelle took to her Instagram Story to show the telling way she was spending her evening.
TMZ.com
Diddy Announces Surprise Baby Girl Named After Him, Born in October
1:51 PM PT -- A source close to Diddy tells TMZ ... the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA hospital. We're still not sure who the mother is at this point. Diddy has added another member to the family ... announcing he's welcomed a baby girl into his life, who really takes after her old man.
Popculture
'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error
Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
Comments / 0