Clinton County, IN

Mayor Sheets Speaks to Learning to Lead

Mayor Judy Sheets loves nothing more than meeting and interacting with the younger generation of Clinton County residents, and this week provided an opportunity to do just that. Learning to Lead is a Purdue Extension of Clinton County program extended to high school sophomores at all schools in Clinton County....
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
Steven Lee Shanks

Steven Lee Shanks, 75, of Carmel, Ind., passed away on December 9, 2022. He was born December 31, 1946 in Frankfort, Ind. to William Carl & Opal Lucille (Younger) Shanks. He married Sandra Zetterberg on Novem. ber 7, 1971 and she survives. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Frankfort High...
CARMEL, IN
Final Muncie corruption sentencing reset for January

MUNCIE, Ind. — The final case remaining from a federal investigation of local corruption that began in 2014 will not be resolved until 2023. Local contractor Tony Franklin — one of five people charged in a bribery conspiracy involving Muncie Sanitary District contracts — was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.
MUNCIE, IN
Carmel Mayor Talks Dreamers Act, Explains Why it Should be Protected

CARMEL, Ind. — You probably remember the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, but you probably remember it as DACA or the Dreamers Act. One Indiana mayor wants that act protected before Republicans takeover the House of Representatives. “DACA is a bill that would allow children who were brought...
CARMEL, IN
Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law

Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor on Thursday said they would voluntarily withdraw a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita because the case has now shifted to an administrative licensing action.  Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch ruled last week that he caused “irreparable harm” to the OB-GYN’s reputation and professional standing. But ultimately […] The post Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FPD Arrest Three for Criminal Activity

A Frankfort Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on an improperly displayed license plate. A subsequent free air exterior sniff by an FPD K9 resulted in the following arrest of a Frankfort man. Arrested was 50-year-old Stephen Craig Weber and he was charged with the following: Count 1: Possession...
FRANKFORT, IN
LPD investigating a report of shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs

Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
FRANKFORT, IN
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
MARTINSVILLE, IN

