Read full article on original website
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Mayor Sheets Speaks to Learning to Lead
Mayor Judy Sheets loves nothing more than meeting and interacting with the younger generation of Clinton County residents, and this week provided an opportunity to do just that. Learning to Lead is a Purdue Extension of Clinton County program extended to high school sophomores at all schools in Clinton County....
clintoncountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Steven Lee Shanks
Steven Lee Shanks, 75, of Carmel, Ind., passed away on December 9, 2022. He was born December 31, 1946 in Frankfort, Ind. to William Carl & Opal Lucille (Younger) Shanks. He married Sandra Zetterberg on Novem. ber 7, 1971 and she survives. Steve was a 1965 graduate of Frankfort High...
YAHOO!
Final Muncie corruption sentencing reset for January
MUNCIE, Ind. — The final case remaining from a federal investigation of local corruption that began in 2014 will not be resolved until 2023. Local contractor Tony Franklin — one of five people charged in a bribery conspiracy involving Muncie Sanitary District contracts — was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
WIBC.com
Carmel Mayor Talks Dreamers Act, Explains Why it Should be Protected
CARMEL, Ind. — You probably remember the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals act, but you probably remember it as DACA or the Dreamers Act. One Indiana mayor wants that act protected before Republicans takeover the House of Representatives. “DACA is a bill that would allow children who were brought...
Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law
Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor on Thursday said they would voluntarily withdraw a lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita because the case has now shifted to an administrative licensing action. Marion County Superior Court Judge Heather Welch ruled last week that he caused “irreparable harm” to the OB-GYN’s reputation and professional standing. But ultimately […] The post Indianapolis doctor drops lawsuit against Rokita, citing judge’s ruling that AG broke the law appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
clintoncountydailynews.com
FPD Arrest Three for Criminal Activity
A Frankfort Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on an improperly displayed license plate. A subsequent free air exterior sniff by an FPD K9 resulted in the following arrest of a Frankfort man. Arrested was 50-year-old Stephen Craig Weber and he was charged with the following: Count 1: Possession...
WLFI.com
LPD investigating a report of shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
School resource officers are seeing an increase of weapons inside schools
The Indiana school resource officer association says they are seeing an increase in kids bringing weapons to schools throughout the Hoosier state.
Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case
On Thursday, the defense attorneys representing Richard “Rick” Allen filed a motion with the court on Thursday requesting additional funding.
$2.6 million in penalties, but no public wastewater plan yet for south Indianapolis company in violation of environmental laws
INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group blocked sewer access to a plant on the southside of Indianapolis. The move comes after Metalworking Lubricants racked up numerous environmental violations. The company has agreed to give up a permit but has yet to tell state regulators what it will do with industrial wastewater in the future.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
abc57.com
Cass County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying possible porch pirates
CASS COUNTY -- With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, the Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to watch out for porch pirates. Officials are also looking for the person in the attached photo - who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera - in regard to several missing packages from the Mason Township area.
shelbycountypost.com
Man arrested in Johnson County after setting up meeting with what he thought was 14-year-old
On December 6, investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry, 26, of Sunman, was arrested for child solicitation - Level 4 Felony; dissemination of harmful matter to a minor - Level 6 Felony; patronizing a prostitute - A-Misdemeanor. Perry remains confined in the Johnson...
i69finishline.com
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
Comments / 0