College Park, MD

Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store

The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
BELTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Over 100 Silver Spring International Middle School French Immersion Students Participate in Visit with French President and First Lady

More than 100 French Immersion sixth, seventh and eighth grade students from Silver Spring International Middle School participated in the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. First lady Dr. Jill Biden invited the students to participate in the visit. Students and the first ladies, both educators, toured Planet Word in Washington, D.C., and enjoyed a poetry reading. Some students had the opportunity to greet and engage with them over an interactive book device in the library.
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 22: Casey’s Crab in Laurel and Hysteria in Columbia en route to get The Fixx

Because one thing leads to another, the 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland found us rocking toward The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia but en route we got thirsty at Hysteria in Columbia and made a road stop at Casey’s Crab in Laurel where the owner insisted we go with the Crabmeat Cheesesteak. We’re glad we did! And we got our Fixx in, too!
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

“Tom’s Watch Bar, the new gameday headquarters, is now open” Have a look inside

781 7th Street, NW (previously home to Circa and Zengo before them) via Tom’s Watch Bar. “With an elevated, 360°-degree viewing room complete with personalized audio at every table, and more than 120 high-definition screens, the new Chinatown location of Tom’s Watch Bar is set to transform how Washingtonians watch their favorite professional, collegiate, international sports teams as well as UFC and other special sporting events. Tom’s Watch Bar is now open at 781 Seventh St., NW, steps from the action at Capital One Arena.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays

County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
OLNEY, MD
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
DCist

‘Back To Our Roots’: Hundreds Mark Day Of The Virgin Guadalupe By Marching For Immigration Reform

Nelson Soto draped himself in a colorful blanket of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which he tied around his neck to represent his faith. Every year on Dec. 12, thousands of people throughout the Americas gather to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe – it’s a Catholic holiday to commemorate when the Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Juan Diego on the hill of Tepeyac, Mexico in 1531.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown

Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Baltimore City public school students learn to code with new grants

Baltimore City Public School students inside Claremont Middle and High School gathered on Friday to learn the fundamentals of computer coding. High school senior Felicia Mosely-Putman stood in the hallway of Claremont with green and purple tiles from Sphero Kits. “It’s fun and I hope we keep doing it,” said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Upworthy

Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
WESTMINSTER, MD
popville.com

“Car on fire behind the Whole Foods on P st”

Thanks to Emily, Tanisha and Samantha for sending: “Massive car fire and mini explosion @ 6:40 behind the P St NW Whole Foods”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities

Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Towson holds dedication ceremony for Vatz auditorium; protests occur

Towson University officially dedicated the Van Bokkelen Hall auditorium to Richard E. Vatz, a longtime professor and adviser of the embattled chapter of Turning Point USA, on Friday following several weeks of community outrage and requests for the university to reconsider the dedication. The Ceremony. The dedication ceremony, attended by...
TOWSON, MD
247Sports

DC National Hoops Festival Saturday Standouts

HYATTSVILLE, MD -- It was day two in the DMV but day one for the DC National Hoops Festival which tipped off at DeMatha at noon on Saturday. It was another full slate of games where more prospects emerged, others elevated their stock and others showed why some of the best schools in the country are calling their names.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

