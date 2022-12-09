Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Hanahan man caught in back seat of vehicle with 13-year-old girl: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 33-year-old man is facing charges after police found him unclothed with a young girl in the back of a vehicle Friday morning, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Inn Town Suites on North Arco Lane...
live5news.com
Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story said the victim was a juvenile based on a report from the North Charleston Police Department. NCPD later announced the victim was a 43-year-old while the juvenile was a driver in that crash. — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after being struck by […]
live5news.com
Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks. Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section...
live5news.com
Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night. Officers responded to Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The 43-year-old victim died as a result...
WJCL
Savannah man still missing after four months, family offers reward
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows the September news conference held by Roberson's family. The family of a Savannah man, who has not been seen since August, is now offering additional reward money for helpful tips in the case. Dionte Roberson’s family announced a $1,000 reward for information leading...
WJCL
Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
live5news.com
Teenager suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ in Colleton Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 19-year-old Ruffin teenager was taken to the hospital with multiple traumatic injuries on Saturday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Colleton County, authorities said. The crash happened in the 1900 block of Bells Highway near I-95 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Colleton County...
live5news.com
Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
Savannah man pleads guilty to kidnapping, gets 17+ years in federal prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for a kidnapping that left the victim seriously injured. Robert Stephens, 25, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 213 months in federal prison, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He […]
Liberty County high-speed chase ends in drug bust
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county. The driver reached speeds of […]
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
WJCL
Attempted traffic stop in Liberty County leads to high-speed chase, seizure of drugs
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on Sunday after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Liberty County led to a high-speed chase and the discovery of drugs. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a mustang for speeding near mile marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WSAV-TV
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office gives back to kids in need for the holidays
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office gives back to kids in need for the holidays. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gives back to …. The Chatham County Sheriff's Office gives back to kids in need for the holidays. Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody. A soldier was...
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
wgxa.tv
Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
Comments / 6