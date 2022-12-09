ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

live5news.com

Man charged with arson after setting Jeep on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is behind bars accused of setting a car on fire in North Charleston last Thursday. Nathan Fish, 37, of Goose Creek, faces charges of third-degree arson after police say he started a woman’s car on fire on Rivers Avenue. North...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Authorities investigate four incidents at Summerville High in December

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have been called to Summerville High School to investigate threats and incidents including fires and a gun on the property four times in the last two weeks. Monday night, Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins’ report to the board will include a section...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was hit on Ashley Phosphate Road Sunday night. Officers responded to Ashley Phosphate Road near Mazcyk Drive just before 11 p.m. Sunday for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The 43-year-old victim died as a result...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah man still missing after four months, family offers reward

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video shows the September news conference held by Roberson's family. The family of a Savannah man, who has not been seen since August, is now offering additional reward money for helpful tips in the case. Dionte Roberson’s family announced a $1,000 reward for information leading...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Quinton Simon's grandmother booked into Chatham County jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Quinton Simon's mother arrested, charged with murder. The grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old whose remains were found in a Chatham County landfill following his October disappearance, has been booked into the Chatham County detention center on a charge of Contempt of Court. Billie...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Reports of threat to Summerville High not credible, school says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School says a social media post that is circulating regarding a threat towards the school has been deemed not credible by local law enforcement. In a message sent to parents Monday morning, the school said law enforcement determined there was “no credible threat to...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Liberty County high-speed chase ends in drug bust

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county. The driver reached speeds of […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Savannah woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC

