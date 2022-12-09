Read full article on original website
Carla Moser
2d ago
Who ever it was better be thankful we weren’t in close proximity because it would have turned out bad for them. I hope that Karma comes back hard and furious for all those involved in hurting and robbing this old man. DOWN RIGHT SHAMEFUL 🤬🤬🤬
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Victim identified in Sunday shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to someone being shot in Jonesboro Sunday afternoon. Sally Smith, Public Information Specialist with the department, confirmed one person was shot at the Exxon gas station (1325 S. Caraway) near the intersection of Nettleton and South Caraway. The victim was identified as 21-year-old...
whiterivernow.com
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Kait 8
First responders are on the scene of a crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
Kait 8
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
KATV
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds child seat safety check
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department held a child seat safety check at Arkansas State University on Saturday, December 10. The event was part of a weeklong awareness campaign regarding child safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of three children a day were...
neareport.com
Mayor: Increased police shifts through holidays
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced today that he is allocating an additional 1,000 hours in police shifts to patrol populated shopping areas during the remainder of the holiday season. The purpose is to provide an increased safety presence for holiday shoppers. The decision is a pre-emptive measure to address the...
Newport police: 7-year-old ran over while participating in parade
Newport police said that a child was injured after being run over while participating in a parade Thursday.
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
Kait 8
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
KATV
Greene County inmate, convicted of trafficking narcotics, dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a Greene County inmate who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to our Region 8 content partners, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould was found guilty of trafficking narcotics on Nov. 10. Court record...
YAHOO!
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. According to officials,...
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
Kait 8
Police: Child run over during Christmas parade should fully recover
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – A young child was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a trailer during the Newport Christmas Parade Thursday. According to Newport Police Chief Larry Dulaney, the 7-year-old was on a float throwing candy when he lost his balance and fell under the flatbed trailer.
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Kait 8
2 arrested for vehicle theft following Tuesday crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More information has come out about Tuesday afternoon’s crash on Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard. According to the initial incident report, officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at The Links of Jonesboro apartment complex when they began following 19-year-old Montana Xavier Satterfield and 21-year-old Jose Felix Cazares, both of Jonesboro.
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
Comments / 3