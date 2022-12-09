Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
When does the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon quest begin?
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph introduces a new Exotic Quest weapon, Revision Zero, but the quest isn’t available yet
All Destiny 2 competitive ranks in the ranked Crucible playlist
The competitive PvP experience in the Crucible of Destiny 2 has been revamped and now has a series of ranked Competitive Divisions to climb
Polygon
9 things to know before starting Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion finally brings the prequel PSP game on more consoles, while remastering and upgrading features so the game aligns with modern gaming standards. While the story is still a lot and the funky slot machine combat system is still silly, Crisis Core is still worth playing for anyone who loves the Final Fantasy 7 franchise.
How to get Destiny 2 Seraph Key Codes and open Seraph Chests
Collect Seraph Key Codes in Destiny 2 by playing any activity and use them to open Seraph Chests
This Strand-infused Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer absolutely whips
The Game Awards gave us a better look at the new Strand subclasses coming in Lightfall
Polygon
Predicting the future of games is a fool’s errand, but let’s try anyway
To celebrate Polygon’s 10th anniversary, we’re rolling out a special issue: The Next 10, a consideration of what games and entertainment will become over the next decade from some of our favorite artists and writers. Here, freelance writer Khee Hoon Chan digs into the challenges of predicting what directions the game industry will go.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Idris Elba says Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has "the deepest game narrative ever"
The new Cyberpunk star is heaping praise on Phantom Liberty's story
Android Headlines
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will slay its last monster next June
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will shut down in 2023 according to CD PROJEKT RED. In a somber blog post this morning, the publisher and creator of The Witcher franchise has confirmed it will be closing down the game next Summer. Giving it a short nearly 2-year lifespan. If you’re not familiar with The Witcher: Monster Slayer, it was augmented reality-based mobile game that allowed players to slay monsters on their phones in the real world. Just as if they were actually a Witcher.
Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023
Crash Team Rumble sees 4v4 teams pitted against each other in the pursuit of Wumpa fruit
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
Among Us announces new mode launching today at The Game Awards
AMONG Us has announced a new game mode that will shake up how fans play the social game. Traditionally a group of people play together and are randomly assigned the role of crewmate or imposters. It is the crewmates’ job to complete tasks around the ship, while it is the...
Warframe publisher’s new game Wayfinder announced at The Game Awards
WARFRAME publisher Digital Extremes previously teased a new game, Project Skylight. As announced at The Game Awards, we now know it’s called Wayfinder. If you’re into Warframe, then Wayfinder will interest you. It’s a new character-based online action RPG led by the creative director of Darksiders, and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode
Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
Comments / 0