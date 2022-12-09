ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
CANTON, OH
intheknow.com

Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’

A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
ABC 15 News

'I felt sick to my stomach': Arizona woman wants action after Zelle scam

PHOENIX — A call from your bank, claiming there are fraudulent charges on your account. It happened to Kari. But the person on the phone wasn't actually with Bank of America, they were a scammer, posing as an employee. However, the phone number matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call further.
ARIZONA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims

Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
Distractify

Instacart Worker Is Warning Others How She Almost Got Scammed by a Customer

OK, we’ve heard of customers tip baiting their delivery drivers, but this latest story sounds much more cruel. An Instacart shopper recently took to TikTok to explain how she almost got scammed by a supposed customer — and you’ll never believe how they did it. Keep reading to learn why you should always be on the lookout if you shop for Instacart or any other delivery service.
MarketRealist

Card Skimmers Steal Your Banking Data — How to Protect Yourself

Every day, scammers are looking for ways to rob you of your hard-earned money. For years, they have used card skimmers at gas stations and ATMs to dupe you out of your cash. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), card skimming costs consumers and financial institutions over $1 billion annually. In card skimming, scammers use illegally installed devices on ATMs, fuel pumps, or point-of-sale (POS) terminals to get access to your banking information and PIN numbers.
lifetrixcorner.com

Think Before You Answer: The Dangers of Spam Calls

Spam calls, texts, and emails are the bane of many a person’s existences. Even if you’re diligent when it comes to screening unrecognized communications, these unwanted, and often times malicious, contacts can still pose a threat. Read on to learn exactly why you should defend yourself against spam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy