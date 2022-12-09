Read full article on original website
Related
Straight Talk: Don't be fooled by this package delivery scam
Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Online purchases and package deliveries skyrocket during the holiday season. Naturally, scammers use this opportunity to trick busy shoppers into giving out their personal information. Here is what you should know about a new twist on delivery scams.
intheknow.com
Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’
A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
WPMI
SCAM ALERT: Better Business Bureau warns against phony package delivery text messages
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Stores are already pushing black Friday sales. And since so many people shop online, you tend to get text updates on those orders. It’s a perfect storm for scammers—who are hoping you’ll be too busy to notice the bogus links they text you on your phone.
ABC 15 News
'I felt sick to my stomach': Arizona woman wants action after Zelle scam
PHOENIX — A call from your bank, claiming there are fraudulent charges on your account. It happened to Kari. But the person on the phone wasn't actually with Bank of America, they were a scammer, posing as an employee. However, the phone number matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call further.
Alleged Former Ross Dress For Less Employees Warn Customers on TikTok and Reddit of Unsanitary In-Store Conditions
The stalwart clothing company, in the midst of an expansion, is also being criticized online by customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Yahoo.com, and ConsumerAffairs.com.
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
ConsumerAffairs
Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims
Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Instacart Worker Is Warning Others How She Almost Got Scammed by a Customer
OK, we’ve heard of customers tip baiting their delivery drivers, but this latest story sounds much more cruel. An Instacart shopper recently took to TikTok to explain how she almost got scammed by a supposed customer — and you’ll never believe how they did it. Keep reading to learn why you should always be on the lookout if you shop for Instacart or any other delivery service.
Card Skimmers Steal Your Banking Data — How to Protect Yourself
Every day, scammers are looking for ways to rob you of your hard-earned money. For years, they have used card skimmers at gas stations and ATMs to dupe you out of your cash. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), card skimming costs consumers and financial institutions over $1 billion annually. In card skimming, scammers use illegally installed devices on ATMs, fuel pumps, or point-of-sale (POS) terminals to get access to your banking information and PIN numbers.
Uber Eats Customer Says App Charged Him an Additional $57 for Order, Won’t Refund Him
Uber Eats customer (well, more than likely ex-Uber Eats customer) Alex Mutammara went viral on TikTok after posting a video delineating his negative experience with the popular food delivery service, stating that the random bill showed up on his credit card after using the application's group ordering function. Article continues...
Food Stamps: Fraud and Theft Are on the Rise — How Can You Prevent Them?
Fraud and theft involving food stamps have become so rampant in recent months that some recipients want to hold government agencies legally responsible when benefits are stolen. Among the complaints...
Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites
The Better Business Bureau is warning about vacation and travel scams during the holiday season. It's important to research the company before choosing the one with the best price.
3 Best Places To Sell Furniture Online When You Need Money Fast
Furniture is likely one of the most valuable things you have around your home or in storage, so if you need to make money quickly, you might consider selling some of it to help you stay afloat. There...
lifetrixcorner.com
Think Before You Answer: The Dangers of Spam Calls
Spam calls, texts, and emails are the bane of many a person’s existences. Even if you’re diligent when it comes to screening unrecognized communications, these unwanted, and often times malicious, contacts can still pose a threat. Read on to learn exactly why you should defend yourself against spam.
game-news24.com
Some customers have a personal data leak reported by Vkusvill whose customers’ personal information has been disclosed
The press service for the stores in Vkusvill confirmed the fact that the customer has received a leak of personal data, which had already appeared in a few Telegram channels. Phone numbers, email addresses, date and quantity of purchases, and 4, digits of the customers bank card number was publicized.
Comments / 0