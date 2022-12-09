Read full article on original website
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
More young children die from Strep A infection
More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Strep A: School ‘devastated’ as eighth child dies of bacterial infection
A school said it is “devastated” following the death of another child from the Strep A infection.The headteacher at Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, confirmed the unnamed child’s passing amid a rising number of cases.The latest tragedy brings the total number of deaths of children under 13 from Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection in recent weeks to eight.“Very tragically, we have learned of the death in recent days of a child who attended our school, who was also diagnosed with an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection,” headteacher Alison Syred-Paul told The News.“We are absolutely devastated by the...
What are the signs of Strep A infection?
At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak
Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
Fourth primary school child dies after Strep A infection
Four primary school-aged children have died after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection.On Wednesday Public Health Wales said a pupil who attended a school near Cardiff died after getting the infection.It came after the death of a six-year-old child following an outbreak of the infection at a school in Surrey last week. Three more cases were then reported at a nearby school this week.Strep A is a common infection that causes strep throat, or tonsillitis, scarlet fever and, in extreme cases, invasive Group A Strep (iGAS), which can be fatal.A third and fourth death - one in London and the other in Buckinghamshire - emerged on Friday.More follows… Read More Thief caught stealing partially-deaf child’s Christmas presents in broad daylightFourth child dies from bacterial infection as family of second victim ‘heartbroken’‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help
How contagious is Strep A and how does it spread?
Nine children are confirmed to have died from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there has been an increase in infections.The latest confirmed fatality was a pupil who attended a primary school in Belfast who died on Monday after being diagnosed with Strep A. A statement from Black Mountain Primary School said the schoolgirl developed a severe illness last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, where she had been in intensive care.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria causes...
Strep A: No 10 tells parents to look for signs of infection with reports of eighth death
Warning comes as health official says earlier start to cases in UK could be knock-on effect of pandemic
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
Strep A: Grandmother says four-year-old Camila Burns getting better
The grandmother of a four-year-old girl who was fighting for her life in hospital with strep A says she is starting to get better. Camila Rose Burns was put on a ventilator at Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital after falling ill. Fifteen UK children have now died after invasive strep...
Strep A explained as sixth child in the UK dies from infection
Six children in the UK have passed away after being infected with Group A strep bacteria. Here's everything you need to know about the infection. Yesterday (2 December), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an update on scarlet fever and invasive Group A strep (iGAS) which confirmed there have been five recorded deaths within seven days of an iGAS diagnosis in children under 10 in England.
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
Fourth child dies from Strep A bacterial infection as family of second victim ‘heartbroken’
A fourth child has died after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection – the third in a week.Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, from Buckinghamshire, died of the bug on 14 November, it has been revealed. He died the day after Hanna Roap, aged seven, from Penarth, Wales, who died within 24 hours of falling ill.Their deaths come after a six-year-old girl died following an outbreak of the infection at Ashford Church of England Primary School in Surrey on 22 November.And the UK Health Security Agency has also confirmed the death of a pupil at St John’s School in Ealing, west...
Another pupil dies of Strep A infection as experts warn parents to be on the lookout for signs of the deadly bug
ANOTHER child has died of group Strep A, with experts warning parents to be vigilant. It comes after the Government yesterday revealed that 15 children have died in the outbreak since September. It's not yet clear if the 12-year-old secondary school pupil in Brighton is part of that toll. The...
