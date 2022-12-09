Four primary school-aged children have died after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection.On Wednesday Public Health Wales said a pupil who attended a school near Cardiff died after getting the infection.It came after the death of a six-year-old child following an outbreak of the infection at a school in Surrey last week. Three more cases were then reported at a nearby school this week.Strep A is a common infection that causes strep throat, or tonsillitis, scarlet fever and, in extreme cases, invasive Group A Strep (iGAS), which can be fatal.A third and fourth death - one in London and the other in Buckinghamshire - emerged on Friday.More follows… Read More Thief caught stealing partially-deaf child’s Christmas presents in broad daylightFourth child dies from bacterial infection as family of second victim ‘heartbroken’‘It has been a sad lesson’: Afghans left behind despite British promise of help

