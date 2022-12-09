Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man jailed for 20-hour torture ordeal
James Brinkworth, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, imprisoned and tortured a man for 20 hours. The court heard how he beat and threatened the victim in his flat on Packhorse Road, in a row over money. He was jailed for 12 years at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Monday. A man who imprisoned...
BBC
Skegness: Murder accused in court over fatal stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found fatally stabbed at a house in Lincolnshire. Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on Friday morning. Richard Lee Norris, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
An Alabama mother says she kept her eyes on a man who high-fived her son in a Walmart. Then she caught him trying to take him out of her shopping cart.
He told the child, "We're going to go to my truck," the boy's mother said. Police said they have identified the man as a trucker.
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Man jailed for murder of mother after searching for life insurance pay-outs
A man who murdered his own mother in a fire after carrying out internet searches for life insurance pay-outs has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years.Andrew Wilding, 42, set fire to the flat he shared with his bedbound mother Elsie Pinder in Southend, Essex, on July 3, last year.Wilding had been the sole carer for his 66-year-old mother who had suffered a stroke.Ms Pinder died in the fire, as Wilding went to a nearby McDonald’s restaurant to buy a drink.Neighbours raised the alarm and had to evacuate the building.Wilding told police he had left a...
BBC
Former Lincolnshire Police officer cleared of raping woman
A former trainee Lincolnshire Police officer has been cleared of raping a 20-year-old woman. Frazer McDowall, 24, of Ryland Road, Welton, was acquitted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. He had been accused of raping a woman he met on a night out in Lincoln while off-duty...
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Man denies Thomas O'Halloran murder
A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of an elderly busker who was stabbed while riding his mobility scooter. At the Old Bailey, 44-year-old Lee Byer pleaded not guilty to the murder of Thomas O'Halloran, who was killed in Greenford, west London, on 16 August. Mr O'Halloran,...
BBC
Murder trial over man bound, gagged and knifed in Glasgow
A man is to stand trial accused of binding, gagging and murdering a man in Glasgow. William Duncan, 55, was found dead in Glenalmond Street on 3 February after concerns were reported to police. Mark McConville, 38, is said have attacked him with a knife, tied him around his arms...
BBC
Matthew McCallan: Police no longer treating death as unexplained
Police are no longer treating the death of a teenage boy in County Tyrone as "unexplained". Matthew McCallan, 15, was reported missing at 03:30 GMT on 4 December, when he did not arrive home from an event in Fintona. His body was discovered in a ditch at about 11:45 the...
BBC
Woman arrested after man's body found in alley
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in a Derbyshire alley. Officers from Derbyshire Police were called to Butt Hill in Whitwell at 06:00 GMT on Saturday after receiving reports a body had been found. The man, who has not...
BBC
Solihull: Three children die in icy lake tragedy
Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after falling into an icy lake near Solihull. A police officer tried to punch through the ice as he and others attempted to rescue the children in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst, on Sunday. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a...
BBC
Eleven arrests in lorry crime crackdown
Eleven men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on gangs stealing from delivery lorries in Derbyshire and other parts of central England. Several forces worked together to target suspected criminals who have been using the road networks to target lorry drivers. The suspects were arrested in Derbyshire,...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Skegness: Man ran over friend in cannabis-induced psychosis
A cannabis user who ran over his friend in a stolen van and nearly killed another man while experiencing a drug-induced psychosis has been jailed. Jonathon Wilson, 34, deliberately reversed into James Britton, 37, in Skegness on 10 November last year. Wilson was charged with murder but prosecutors accepted a...
BBC
Four jailed over £200,000 pensioner phone scam
Fraudsters who scammed pensioners out of £200,000 by claiming to be police officers have been jailed. The four contacted victims by telephone and told them their bank accounts had been targeted. They then persuaded them to hand over cash, valuables and bank details by claiming it was vital evidence,...
Comments / 0