Worcester, MA

ABC6.com

Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Two teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Dorchester last week. A 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain was arrested on Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan was arrested on Norfolk Street in that neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Boston Police Department said in a press release.
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Worcester Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To A Minor

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worcester was arrested and charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. In April 2022, Gallagher contacted a 14-year-old using a social media platform. It is alleged that Gallagher asked,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Ali and Yousef Jaafar found guilty for $21 million lottery fraud

A Watertown father and son were found guilty Friday for a multimillion dollar lottery fraud scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WATERTOWN, MA
WCVB

Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared

BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

