Jacob E. Lahousse sentenced to 5 years in prison for Rhode Island building arson
A 23-year-old man who set three fires inside a Woonsocket mill-type building that housed two businesses in April 2019 was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison, the District of Rhode Island United States Attorney’s Office said. Jacob E. Lahousse was sentenced in Rhode Island federal court Monday...
Woonsocket man pleads guilty to federal drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket man busted for his involvement in a drug trafficking bust in 2020 pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. Michael Wilkerson, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Wilkerson was arrested in Oct. 2020 as part...
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
Convicted felon sentenced for bringing loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport
A man with a felony conviction on drug charges among others was sentenced for bringing a loaded gun into Boston Logan Airport back in Sept. 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Sanusie M. Kabba, 37, of Stoughton was sentenced on Dec. 8 to...
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
Suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he’s competent to stand trial for blazes at Springfield Black church; not everyone agrees
SPRINGFIELD - Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he is competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a series of fires that damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church almost beyond repair in 2020. By all accounts, no one else agrees with him. Not his own attorney. Not federal prosecutors,...
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Two teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting
Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Dorchester last week. A 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain was arrested on Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan was arrested on Norfolk Street in that neighborhood on Friday afternoon, Boston Police Department said in a press release.
Worcester Man Charged With Sending Obscene Material To A Minor
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Worcester, Massachusetts, Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worcester was arrested and charged with one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. In April 2022, Gallagher contacted a 14-year-old using a social media platform. It is alleged that Gallagher asked,...
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
Ali and Yousef Jaafar found guilty for $21 million lottery fraud
A Watertown father and son were found guilty Friday for a multimillion dollar lottery fraud scheme. Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar, 29, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count each of filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police
SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the …
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
19-year-old man charged with drugged driving after Dartmouth crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A 19-year-old man is facing drugged driving charges after a head-on crash in Dartmouth on Friday, police said. Jacob Thomas, of Chase Road, Dartmouth, was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, negligent driving, and failure to stay within marked lanes.
BPD Officers Arrest Two Suspects After Recovering Two Loaded Firearms During Investigation in Downtown Boston
At about 10:36 PM, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest of Samuel Frederick, 18, of Weymouth, MA., and Alexis Bourne, 27, of Brockton, MA., while in the area of 178 Tremont Street, Boston. While on patrol in the...
Springfield Police arrest alleged rapist
Springfield Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault and rape charges.
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Police Arrest Framingham Man Who Made ‘Terroristic Threat’ Towards Framingham High School
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday morning, December 9, Framingham High was under a shelter-in-place order for about an hour, while Police searched for a man who made a threat against the high school. Friday night, Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man and charged him with “making terroristic threats,” said Framingham...
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
