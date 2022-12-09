Read full article on original website
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Channel Deals — Stream Paramount Plus, Starz, Showtime, & More For $2 Each
Watch hit shows like 1883, Interview with the Vampire, Yellowjackets, Outlander, and more for less. Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels. Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids,...
Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy
Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
Roku’s streaming TVs and streaming sticks just got a great free upgrade
Roku has just delivered the biggest upgrade to your Roku account in five years
This massive 75-inch VIZIO 4K Smart TV is over $600 off on Amazon
Get a huge TV at hefty discount while the sale is live.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'
Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
The Filming Of “Wednesday” Has Been Branded “Highly Irresponsible” And “Disrespectful” After Jenna Ortega Revealed A Controversial Behind-The-Scenes Fact
Jenna’s experience is also being viewed as an example of “grind culture.”
Forget the Fire Stick — this Roku Streaming Stick 4K Cyber Monday deal is the one to get
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and it's crashed to a new lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
10 best Hallmark Christmas movies
Our picks for the best Hallmark Christmas movies include three starring Lacey Chabert.
CNET
Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna
Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
