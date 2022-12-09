Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coast News
Who’s News: 12/16/22
Kathleen Kastner of Encinitas launched her first children’s book, “Karma Cats to the Rescue,” Dec. 10. The book was written in memory of her own cats, Julian, Oliver and Noah, who she adopted from Rancho Coastal four years ago. The book is based on a true story and is for ages 4 to 8 years old. It can be purchased on amazon.com.
Coast News
Dual accidents on freeways Monday
SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways. A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
Coast News
Victim fatally shot in Escondido, investigation underway
ESCONDIDO — An investigation is underway today into the fatal shooting of a person in Escondido, according to law enforcement. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found...
Comments / 0