SAN MARCOS — North County began the week with dual accidents on area freeways. A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned in the wrecked vehicle and died at the scene, the CHP reported. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO