Marcus Lee Lewis, who was shot downtown Sunday by Reno police , is wanted in Virginia in a missing person’s case.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage in Luray, Virginia, posted to Facebook on Thursday that he’d been contacted by a Sparks police detective about Lewis. The Sparks Police Department is investigating the shooting involving Reno officers.

“My investigations division is working with Reno/Sparks Police and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Joshua Bradford,” said the Facebook post “from the desk of Sheriff Chad Cubbage.” “At this time, no additional details will be released.”

A felony warrant was announced Oct. 11 for Lewis “as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford,” according to another Page County sheriff's Facebook post .

The warrant was for possession of firearms ammunition by a convicted felon.

In partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, there is a $2,500 reward for information leading to the location of Bradford, who was last seen Sept. 3 in Lewis’s company, according to the Page County Sheriff’s Office .

In Reno, Lewis has been charged with misdemeanor “walking along and upon a highway” and felony “resisting public officer with a dangerous weapon,” likely a knife based on the initial dispatch call.

On Thursday, he was listed in critical but stable condition after being tasered and shot in the valet area of the Silver Legacy casino following a foot pursuit.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Man shot by Reno police also wanted in Virginia missing person's case