ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Department of Justice seeks input from victims of Tampa's 'crime free multi-housing' program

By Justin Garcia
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpaGL_0jdDVo0300
Mayor Jane Castor speaks at a press conference about the crime free multi-housing program in Tampa, Florida on April 29, 2022.
As the federal investigation into Tampa's "crime free multi-housing" program continues, the U.S. Department of Justice is looking for statements from those who were negatively impacted by it.

According to a document obtained by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, the DOJ is evaluating how Tampa implemented the program, and if it targeted Black and Latino renters—or the areas where they are more likely to live.


The DOJ has not yet determined if the program violated federal law, but is looking for personal input as part of the investigation.

"If you have information about the enforcement of Tampa’s Crime Free MultiHousing Program, including how you may have been affected by the Program, we want to hear from you," the document reads.

Under the program, Tampa Police Department encouraged landlords to evict tenants who were associated with any alleged criminal activity, whether or not they were found guilty in court. Around 1,100 renters were flagged for eviction—90% of whom were Black. This has led the project to be colloquially termed "renting while Black" by social justice groups.
[content-3] The DOJ is specifically looking to talk to people who lost or were denied rental housing in Tampa between 2013 and now, or those who were asked to leave or were denied rental housing following an arrest or other alleged criminal activity, whether or not there was a charge or conviction.


Statements are also sought from those whose housing was impacted by a call to 911 for help because of mental health or domestic violence issues, or due to the arrest of another tenant, guest, or family member.

The DOJ asks anyone who falls under these categories to call 1-833-591-0291, press 1 for English, press 1 for Discrimination in Housing, and press 6 for the crime free investigation. The DOJ can also be contacted by email at: Tampa-CF@usdoj.gov.
[pdf-1] The investigation was launched into the program last December. Mayor Jane Castor kept it a secret for five months, before hosting a press conference to announce the investigation 10 days after CL made a public records request about it last April.

Mayor Castor defended the program at the presser, saying that it helped reduce crime, and alluded to the city initiating the investigation. But in fact the city had only sent a letter to Housing and Urban Development to review the program, and the DOJ started the investigation into the program on its own.


"The U.S. Department of Justice has initiated an investigation of the old Crime Free initiative to ensure that that program did not violate the Fair Housing Act by making unavailable or denying housing units," the city wrote in a press release last April.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination by providers of housing .

While Castor and TPD claimed the program targeted serious crimes, some renters—including entire families who did not commit any crimes—were evicted because a housemate had been arrested for minor infractions like panhandling and petty theft.
[content-6] A Yale professor and author of 'How Fascism Works' reviewed the program's documents and
told CL that it used both fascist language and racially-biased stereotypes. Documents obtained by CL earlier this year revealed more racially charged language in the program .

More documents procured by CL show that both ex-police chief Mary O'Connor and Castor oversaw the program, while also operating the "biking while Black" program at TPD, which targeted Black bicyclists for stop and search and was also the subject of a federal investigation.

In December of 2021—despite Castor adamantly defending the program in the face of legal and civil rights groups from around the country demanding it to end —interim police chief Butch Delgado
changed the program to what TPD said is a less intrusive model called "SAFE" .

SAFE seems to cease some of the worst aspects of the former program and cut ties from the national "crime free" model. TPD says it no longer communicates directly with landlords to tell them when a tenant has committed a crime. Instead, TPD says the program focuses on education and training on public safety best practices.

But local attorney and activist James Michael Shaw Jr. says that the negative effects of renting while Black are still being felt.

"They didn't put the toothpaste back in the tube, they just put the cap back on," Shaw wrote in a message to CL. "With SAFE, TPD stopped asking landlords to stick language into lease agreements saying tenants will get evicted if a family member or guest gets arrested, but they can't make landlords stop using that language now that they've started using it. And they're still using it."


Shaw says that the only way to undo the damage is to pass a law that invalidates lease provisions that can lead to discrimination.

Comments / 14

Vic Carter
2d ago

How can you say you have a crime free community when you have people that have had problems with the law living next to each other? You're not allowed to know who your neighbors are now? Ridiculous

Reply
3
Listen Linda Moeee
3d ago

Crime free? As long as these single women have these men living with them it will stay crime ridden.

Reply
5
gary dumoulin
3d ago

Why do cities with democrat mayor's seem to have high crime rates and racial problems?

Reply(6)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Nine facing charges related to alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds

FLORIDA – Nine people are facing charges alleged embezzlement of financial aid funds from a higher education institution, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced the unsealing of an indictment charging the nine individuals with conspiracy to...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman

Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment

I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
BAY PINES, FL
mynews13.com

St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
963
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy