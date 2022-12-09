Jack Diamond says Sunderland can expect a 'more consistent' player to return

How does Jack Diamond assess his loan to Lincoln so far, and how might it benefit Sunderland?

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond believes Lincoln are providing him the ideal environment to develop as a footballer this season.

Diamond joined the Imps in August after making a few sporadic appearances for Sunderland at the start of the season, and he has been a big hit in Lincolnshire.

He has started all 13 games for Lincoln since arriving, scoring five goals and bagging one assist. In fact, he has missed just 26 minutes since being named in the starting line-up for his debut against Cambridge at the start of September.

“It definitely feels like the right place for me at this stage in my career, it feels like a natural progression,” Diamond said . “I just wanted to keep stepping up and this is a great place to grow yourself because it has everything you could want here – the facilities are top class.

“Off the pitch I think I have settled well. It’s a really nice City and I live in the centre so it’s good to be able to get out and see things – it’s been really enjoyable so far.

“I think it has been really good for me. I came in and got that first game under my belt very quickly and so that was the best way to do it, being thrown straight in and having to get to know the lads on the pitch.

After that, I have just taken every game as it comes, and I think that has been reflected in how much I am enjoying myself on the pitch and how I am playing.”

Jack Diamond was a player who always frustrated in his appearances for Sunderland as he struggled to channel his obvious ability into final product.

That is something he has worked on at Lincoln, and he says he definitely feels the loan has helped him mature into a more reliable player.

“I’ve learnt the importance of consistency, not getting carried away with results but keeping that discipline for the whole team and being more of a team player,” he said. “It’s important to be playing for the result rather than focussing on doing well individually."

