Christmas Tree Farms in O.C.

Farmakis Farms

Home-grown California Monterey Pine and Leyland Cypress trees are available at Farmakis Farms, as well as Noble, Nordmann, Douglas, Silvertip, Grand, and Fraser Fir trees imported from Oregon. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Home-grown trees are $14 per foot, and imported trees start at $59.

29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

Peltzer Pines Christmas Tree Farm

Fresh Monterey Pine and Leyland Cypress trees can be found at Peltzer Pines. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends. Trees are five to nine feet tall, and prices start at $49 according to size and quality. Payment can be made by cash or check only.

7851 Blackstar Canyon Road, Silverado

Richfield Pines Christmas Tree Farm

Richfield Pines offers live, fresh, and fragrant Monterey Pine trees that come in all sizes, some even growing 15 to 20 feet tall. Free trimmings are available, and children will receive free candy canes. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Trees are $12 per foot.

5392 Richfield Rd., Yorba Linda

