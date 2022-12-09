ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tag Team title match added to MLW Blood & Thunder

By Joseph Currier
 3 days ago

EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman will defend against The Samoan Swat Team.

A Tag Team title match has been made official for MLW's first television tapings of 2023.

It was announced today that EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman will defend their MLW Tag Team titles against The Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa'i & Juicy Finau) at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7. The event is a TV taping for MLW Fusion.

Nduka & Tankman have held the MLW Tag Team titles since defeating 5150 (Danny "Limelight" Rivera & Slice Boogie) this February.

Anoa'i & Finau are part of a new-era Samoan Swat Team in MLW alongside Jacob Fatu. Fatu is facing Dragon Gate wrestler Ben-K at Blood & Thunder.

MLW is billing the Nduka & Tankman vs. Samoan Swat Team title bout as a matchup between two undefeated teams.

Blood & Thunder is taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The updated card for the tapings is listed below:

  • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defends against Yamato
  • MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman defend against Lance Anoa'i & Juicy Finau
  • Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K
  • Johnny Fusion (the former John Morrison) returns to MLW

