Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews respond to garage fire at home in Lansing
Multiple crews responded to a garage fire in Lansing Monday morning.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Three Rivers Commercial-News saved, to print once a week
A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.
WWMTCw
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
WWMTCw
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
WWMT
Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
5 hidden gems for Christmas shopping in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – With Christmas cheer in the air, highlighted by decorations and lights, downtown Jackson itself is a hidden gem for holiday shopping. Whether it’s for a friend, a relative or an office party, there are plenty shops downtown to make holiday shopping easier. Here are five great places to find the perfect gift in Jackson.
FBI removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
WWMTCw
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
WWMTCw
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The chocolates at Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop are ‘Better Than Pie’
ALBION, MI – Clean and simple ingredients are what make Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop a staple in downtown Albion. Jenny Risner-Wade said she and her husband Ben have always been interested in community development in Albion, while also having a passion for food. Her interest in chocolate grew after the family had to adapt to an allergen-free food diet for one of their children, she said.
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust
A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Museum Tour: Dr. John Harvey Kellogg Discovery Center in Battle Creek
The man who made Battle Creek the Cereal Capital also paved the way for the nickname the Health City.
Woman shot multiple times in Battle Creek, in stable condition
A woman is in stable condition after she was shot multiple times in Battle Creek early Monday morning, city officials say.
WILX-TV
One man shot twice in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
Comments / 0