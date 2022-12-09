ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

94.9 WMMQ

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

First responders in Portage help a local food pantry

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The chocolates at Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop are ‘Better Than Pie’

ALBION, MI – Clean and simple ingredients are what make Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop a staple in downtown Albion. Jenny Risner-Wade said she and her husband Ben have always been interested in community development in Albion, while also having a passion for food. Her interest in chocolate grew after the family had to adapt to an allergen-free food diet for one of their children, she said.
ALBION, MI
My Magic GR

Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust

A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
THREE RIVERS, MI
US 103.1

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

One man shot twice in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is in the hospital after being shot Sunday. Lansing Police believe the victim who was a man in his 30s was shot twice in the apartment building on North Pennsylvania Avenue between Saginaw and Oakland. Police found the man with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

