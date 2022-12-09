ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Rapids, MI

US 103.1

Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals

Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss

TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

MSP move will impact Missaukee County

MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Nationally renowned skier visits Nub's Nob to help ski instructors

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nub's Nob Ski Area in Emmet County opened for the season Friday and a special guest was there to celebrate. The resort opened about 15 of its 53 ski runs and Glen Plake, who is in the U.S. National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, was one of the first to hit the slopes.
9&10 News

Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man

Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grawn man dead after being hit by car

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI
traverseticker.com

What Became Of Traverse City's 10,000-Item Historical Collection?

For nearly a decade, the Con Foster Collection—the 10,000-item collection of objects from Traverse City’s history — has been locked behind the closed doors of a handful of storage spaces around the area. And two-and-a-half years after officials last said they were determined to resolve the collection's future or potentially find it a permanent home, are we any closer to that reality?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition

Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

