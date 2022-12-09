Read full article on original website
Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals
Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss
TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
Local Restaurateurs Worried About Elimination of Tip Credit: “Existential Threat” to Industry
Traverse City restaurateurs are bracing for a Michigan Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday that could determine if a planned minimum wage hike and elimination of the state’s tip credit in February will proceed – a move owners say would make restaurants unsustainable and pose an “existential threat” to the industry.
Have You Seen This Man? MSP Says He’s Wanted in ‘Keying’ Incident
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a “keying” incident at Meijer. Keying is when someone scrapes their key on a vehicle to damage it. State Police officials said they were called Saturday to...
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
Nationally renowned skier visits Nub's Nob to help ski instructors
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nub's Nob Ski Area in Emmet County opened for the season Friday and a special guest was there to celebrate. The resort opened about 15 of its 53 ski runs and Glen Plake, who is in the U.S. National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, was one of the first to hit the slopes.
Police identify Michigan woman fatally hit by car while walking dog, suspect charged
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Michigan woman has been charged after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a woman and her dog in Leelanau County. Christen Kelly Landry of Lake Leelanau was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Leelanau County on Friday for operating under the influence causing death.
Which Cast Member of “The Andy Griffith Show” Was From Petoskey, Michigan?
Which regular cast member of “The Andy Griffith Show” was born in Petoskey, Michigan? Was it Andy? Barney? Aunt Bee? Opie? Ernest T. Bass? Helen Crump? Thelma Lou? Gomer? Goober? Floyd the barber?. Ten times NO. The Michigander who became one of Mayberry’s most beloved characters was Hal...
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
Grawn man dead after being hit by car
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
What Became Of Traverse City's 10,000-Item Historical Collection?
For nearly a decade, the Con Foster Collection—the 10,000-item collection of objects from Traverse City’s history — has been locked behind the closed doors of a handful of storage spaces around the area. And two-and-a-half years after officials last said they were determined to resolve the collection's future or potentially find it a permanent home, are we any closer to that reality?
Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition
Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
