ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Italy's Snam to pick offshore site for new LNG terminal in early 2023

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7HEW_0jdDUsOM00
  • Companies

MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Itay's Snam (SRG.MI) will choose the offshore site for its new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the next 100 days, Italy's special commissioner for the project said on Friday, with its initial location already facing a legal challenge.

Under the government's plan to diversify energy supply away from Russian gas, Italy's gas grid operator plans to moor the newly-bought FSRU in the port of Piombino, on Italy's west coast, for the next three years.

After this period, it has committed to move the floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to an offshore destination that it was expected to name on Friday.

"Snam is finding a solution... the group asked for 150 days of extension. That's too long, I'll give Snam an additional 100 days to find an offshore site that will hopefully be away from the Tuscan coast," state-appointed commissioner for the project Eugenio Giani said.

Giani is also the president of Tuscany, where the port of Piombino is located.

The delay has triggered criticism by Piombino's Mayor Francesco Ferrari, who has been leading the opposition against the planned new infrastructure.

"The extension granted to Snam is ridiculous... the risk is that the ship will remain in our port for longer and this is unacceptable," Ferrari said in a statement.

Piombino's mayor, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, launched a legal challenge against the FSRU last month.

The appeal to an Italian administrative court includes a precautionary request to suspend work to set up the vessel, on which the court is expected to rule at a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 21.

Preliminary work to prepare the site has been continuing, with a tight deadline to have it ready by April in order to help Italy import gas to prepare for next winter.

"Snam's commitment to relocate the vessel away from the port of Piombino after three years is confirmed," Snam's FSRU Italia Managing Director Elio Ruggeri told Reuters on Friday.

"We need to complete our analysis about the mooring system for the FSRU and search for other possible offshore locations also alternative to the coast of Tuscany," Ruggeri said.

The group is looking at the possibility of moving the vessel to an offshore site in central or northern Italy to avoid congestion on the gas transport network connecting the south of Italy to the northern regions where the many manufacturers are located, he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

Samsung Finds a Buyer for Canceled Ocean Rig Drillship

Italian offshore services company Saipem has bought the seventh-gen drillship Santorini from Samsung Heavy Industries for a deeply-discounted cash price of $230 million, unwinding one of the last of the yard's canceled offshore orders. The Santorini was one of two unwanted drillships that SHI has been seeking to dispose of,...
The Associated Press

Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup

BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
energyintel.com

Petronas Secures Abu Dhabi Unconventional Oil Block

Abu Dhabi has brought in Malaysia's national oil company Petronas to explore and appraise unconventional oil reserves in the emirate's hydrocarbon-rich Western Region. The oil market continues to shrug off disruptions to supply and distribution, with a focus on the consumption side of the equation. Significant spending increases by leading...
Reuters

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
CNN

Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past

A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
kitco.com

Gold production in Peru up 5.2% in October, ministry says

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this positive result was achieved primarily due to higher production recorded by Compañía Minera Poderosa...
Reuters

Factbox-Soccer-France v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Dec 12 (Reuters) - France play Morocco in the semi-finals of the World Cup on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400ET) * Kylian Mbappe has scored five times in five games, surpassing his goal tally from his previous appearance in the tournament in 2018, when France won the World Cup. At 23 years old, Mbappe has scored nine World Cup goals in 12 appearances.
Reuters

UK, European neighbours agree to curb illegal immigration

LONDON (Reuters) -Ministers from Britain, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands on Thursday agreed plans to step up co-operation to tackle irregular immigration across Europe and try to stop people smugglers working in the English Channel.
Reuters

Reuters

663K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy