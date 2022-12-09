It’s possible. The long range is zeroing in on a pattern to yield temperatures well below normal. Next Thursday into the weekend looks to boast some of the coldest. For now we have single digit high temperatures with below zero lows in that timeframe. But the finer details will likely dictate if we can go colder. Wind most likely plays a role with wind chills diving even farther. No doubt we’ll be watching this setup closely.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO