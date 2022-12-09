Read full article on original website
Nancy Linkous Lewis
3d ago
This needs to be stopped there's no telling how many so called safe houses are in the Waco neighborhoods holding illegals, you can always tell because the homes have high bushes and the windows facing the street are covered and the driveways are hidden
Reply(4)
2
Related
KWTX
Central Texas man arrested for narcotics trafficking
LAGUNA PARK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office after authorities found narcotics during a search warrant Friday evening. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 9 executed a search warrant relating to narcotics possession and trafficking...
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
fox44news.com
Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car chasing and shooting at a woman in another car.
fox4news.com
Burglary suspect killed on I-20 while fleeing police
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - A suspected burglar was killed on Interstate 20 in Duncanville while trying to get away from police. The Duncanville Police Department said it happened just before 5 a.m. Monday. Someone called 911 to report a break-in at a business on Camp Wisdom Road. The caller said security...
fox4news.com
4 arrested in connection to Dallas deadly shooting
DALLAS - Four young people are under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Dallas on Friday. Officers were called to the 9300 block of Beck Avenue at around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 9. Police on scene found a 17-year-old male who had been shot once in the leg.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Still Searching For Murder Suspect
Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
1 person killed in shooting outside of Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting outside of an Arlington restaurant, police said Monday evening. The shooting was reported as happening just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Lisa's Chicken in the 1600 block of W. Division Street, Arlington Police told WFAA.
News Channel 25
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
Police: 4 suspects wanted in Temple home invasion
The masked suspects kicked in the front door of the home and made off with an "undisclosed number of items," Temple police said.
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
Fugitive arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of Texas murder
A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.
Temple woman found safe, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department confirmed via Facebook, that 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining has been found safe. Vining went missing Thursday after she was last seen in Hays County, according to Temple Police. Check Crime Stoppers here to see if you have seen these other missing residents.
fox44news.com
Overnight home invasion robbery reported in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are searching for four men who robbed a home early Sunday morning. The police department received a call around 12:27 a.m. about a home invasion robbery in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses told officers that four men wearing masks...
FedEx contractor has yet to answer employment questions about murder suspect in Athena Strand case
DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas contracting company that hired capital murder suspect Tanner Horner to drive for FedEx has yet to provide details about the 31-year-old's employment history or any hiring protocols he had to pass to drive for the shipping giant. Horner is charged with capital murder and...
dallasexpress.com
Family Scammed by Fake Home, Threatened
A couple in Fort Worth was scammed by purchasing a phony home and then threatened by a second scammer, they say, reported WFAA. Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home which they figured would be perfect for their family of four. Soon after finding the home online...
fox44news.com
Temple Police investigate a drive-by shooting
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are looking for the drivers of two vehicles who were shooting at each other. Officers received a call at 5:23 p.m. Saturday about shots fired in the 900 block of E. Avenue B. When they arrived, the officers found a bullet had...
Comments / 7