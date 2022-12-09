PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found a person in a parking lot who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A gun was found nearby.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO