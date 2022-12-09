Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast: Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade emergency reaction
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash on Monday afternoon, landing Oakland Athletics standout catcher Sean Murphy as part of a blockbuster, three-team trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Shortly after the deal was finalized and announced, the Battery Power Podcast convened for an emergency episode to break it all down.
batterypower.com
Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop
When Alex Anthopoulos first took over as the general manager for the Atlanta Braves, many expected him to swing big with what was one of the best farm systems in the game. However, he slow-played things and let the core develop before trading key prospects. As many of those prospects reached the majors and transformed the Braves from a rebuilding team to a contender, Anthopoulos hasn’t shown as much resistance to swinging a big deal. The first came last offseason, when he acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. On Monday he swung another big trade with the Athletics, this time for catcher Sean Murphy.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Douglas Glod
The Braves are finally free of the international free agent sanctions that hamstrung them for several years, restrictions which have contributed substantially to the lack of depth in the Braves’ farm system at the moment. In their first year of being able to sign players without restriction, Atlanta put together quite a class, including one of the top 30 IFA prospects available in outfielder Douglas Glod.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more
The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
batterypower.com
Embers on the stove open thread
Not much is happening around MLB these days, as the Winter Meetings frenzy has drawn to a close, and a lot of players, agents, and the like are packing it in until after the holidays. But, join me in celebrating the joining in matrimony of Mallory Diane Pugh and James...
Comments / 0