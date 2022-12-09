Read full article on original website
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Metro News
Several buildings damaged in Mount Hope fire
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Monday morning fire damaged several buildings in downtown Mount Hope. Eleven fire companies from Fayette and Raleigh counties were on the scene on Main Street. The fire was first reported at just after 3:30 a.m. It’s believed the blaze began in the building that...
Metro News
Marshall clamps down defensively to prolong win streak at Robert Morris
Not the prettiest night on offense for Marshall. On defense, a much different picture and a big reason the Thundering Herd toppled Robert Morris, 69-60, Saturday night in front of 1,627 fans inside the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pa. The Colonials came in shooting 45 percent from the...
Metro News
With concerns swirling, DHHR’s performance will be a top legislative focus
Just ahead of the next regular session, West Virginia lawmakers have been making it clear they intend to take a long look at the Department of Health and Human Resources. Multiple interim committee meetings this past week focused on DHHR. Both House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair have said the agency’s performance will be a legislative priority.
Metro News
As three viruses spread, Governor Justice urges caution
With three viruses spreading, Gov. Jim Justice and state officials are warning state residents to take precautions. Hospitals are at 80 percent capacity across the nation. Only a portion of that is attributed to covid-19 patients, though. Seasonal flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also responsible for much of the hospital surge.
