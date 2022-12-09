News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – The City of Fayetteville announces an opportunity for the community to meet finalists for the Chief of Police. A community meeting will be held at City Hall in Council Chambers on Tuesday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

Candidates will introduce themselves and be open to questions. Questions can be submitted anonymously ahead of the session by visiting FayettevilleNC.gov/chiefsearch or in real time during the meeting using an electronic form or scanning a QR code.

The City sought out an external partner, Developmental Associates, to manage the search process, identify and screen candidates through multiple rounds of interviews and interactions.

A highly qualified pool of candidates was evaluated and interviewed with finalists participating in an assessment center using law enforcement professionals from across the nation and local community members to evaluate their ability and aptitude for the role.

Following this process, the City of Fayetteville is presenting two candidates including the following:

James Nolette, currently serving as an Assistant Chief in the Fayetteville Police Department

Kemberle Braden, currently serving as an Assistant Chief in the Fayetteville Police Department

“We know, based on community input and feedback, that our next Chief should be fully invested in our community and uniquely prepared to build on the foundation in place,” said City Manager Doug Hewett. “Which is why I’m pleased that through a rigorous process using community members and external reviewers, we’ve identified two candidates who understand Fayetteville, along with our strategic goals and priorities for moving forward.”

###