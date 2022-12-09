Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO