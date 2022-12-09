Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy Schrum, 93; incomplete
Nancy K. Schrum, 93, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.ne.t.
carolinacoastonline.com
Roderick Bricksin, 89; incomplete
Roderick Bricksin, 89, of Morehead City, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
carolinacoastonline.com
Glenda Eaton, 88; service Dec. 13
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Lonny Clouser, 58; no service
Lonny Clouser, 58, of Havelock, died Saturday, December 10, 2022. Services for Lonny will not be local. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
John Johnson, 73; incomplete
John C. Johnson, 73, of Peletier, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 10, 11 & 12
Nancy Christine Cunnigham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Audrey Willis, Atlantic. Audrey Willis, 72, of Atlantic...
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Bicyclist killed in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
carolinacoastonline.com
Accused killer of Mariah Woods due in court today
JACKSONVILLE — The accused killer of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court today at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of Mariah Woods. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017. Woods' body was later found...
carolinacoastonline.com
Onslow roadways surpassing 2021 alcohol-related deaths
The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich. To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting...
Coast Guard: Missing boat with 2 men aboard may have stopped in NC
CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking the public for help locating a sailboat with two men aboard. The vessel, described as a 30-foot Catalina sailboat with a bluish-purple hull, a white superstructure and white sails, never reached its destination of Marathon, Florida. Kevin Hyde, 64,...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Workforce are Underpaid by 5 – 15%
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees were paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the BOA retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s...
neusenews.com
Library advocate wins volunteer of the year award
Congratulations to Amelia Smith, winner of the North Carolina Public Library Director's Association Volunteer of the Year award. Amelia consistently demonstrates her dedication to the Library and is one of our most enthusiastic Teen Volunteers at Neuse Regional Libraries. As part of her volunteer service, Amelia serves as a teen tutor providing afterschool homework help as well as a Book Buddy for one-on-one shared reading practice with local students.
carolinacoastonline.com
Matters of Records - Deed Transfers
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:. Loretta Davis to Latour Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; W-27 U-28h Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0. Erica Armitage to Festiva...
carolinacoastonline.com
Dodge inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Delaney Dodge, a former Carteret County resident, was inducted Nov. 7 into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society through its chapter at UNC-Chapel Hill. She achieved at least a 3.85 grade point average and participated in numerous extra-curricular activities to gain an invitation for induction. She graduated in May...
carolinacoastonline.com
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries division taking public comments on proposal to preserve and enhance striped mullet stock
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) is accepting public comment on proposed temporary measures to manage the striped mullet fishery. According to Division Public Information Officer Patricia Smith, the 2022 striped mullet stock assessment indicated the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. The secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality determined it was in the long-term interest of the striped mullet stock to develop temporary management through a supplement until long-term management is implemented through the fishery management plan amendment process.
Comments / 0