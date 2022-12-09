ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Subaru recalls 270,000 Ascent SUVs over fire risk

Subaru is recalling more than 270,000 Ascent SUVs over a fire risk. The automaker says the vehicle's heating system may have been incorrectly fastened, and is warning drivers to park away from buildings until inspected.

